It's All About the Income, Chapter 7: Building Blocks of Success

In this chapter, author Michael Lynch lists some key factors that can help people be more financially successful in generating and spending retirement income.

By Michael Lynch, CFP

7: BUILDING BLOCKS OF SUCCESS

People create great gains by concentrating focus. Put most of your eggs in one basket and then focus intensely on that basket is a formula used to build income, wealth, and to some degree, happiness. However, we preserve and protect wealth by diversifying and spreading risk. At that point, we spread out the eggs.

CONCENTRATED HAPPINESS

Consider the first point removed from the direct context of money. In love and happiness, we produce our big gains by concentrating our affection and attention on a single person. Of course, this has financial implications, but that’s not the point here.

An example perhaps more directly related to finances is our “human capital.” We concentrate our focus and risk by specializing in a trade or a single college major and then a career. Even in particular careers—such as law, medicine, and contracting—specialists tend to earn more than generalists.

One piece of advice I offer to anyone who asks is that the key to achievement is to be a meaningful specific rather than a wandering generality. I stole that from somebody—I can’t remember who or I’d give credit.

SPREAD IT TO PROTECT IT

The opposite is true for generating retirement income. You’ve already specialized and used your human capital to amass a pile of financial capital. The task now is not to double it every five years and certainly not to take the risk of permanent loss that this would entail. You are tasked to deploy it in a manner most likely to produce your required inflation-adjusted income, no matter what the world throws at you. As Maria found out, something that appears safe may turn out quite risky under these terms. Returning to the last graphic in the previous chapter, you need a system to keep your money safe and the income flowing in the lean times as well as the fat years. This job requires a diversity of approaches.

THE SYSTEM IS THE SOLUTION

As I’ve explained, your system needs to provide safety of principal, an income reservoir for three to five years of income. This can be achieved only with low-interest, fixed-income assets backed preferably by the US government or perhaps a large insurance company. You are giving up growth on these assets in exchange for stability of and access to principal value. You are paying for it in potential gains forgone. Economists and other pointy-heads call this opportunity cost. Folk wisdom teaches nothing comes for free. As such, you don’t want to overfund this bucket. Enough is enough.

GROW YOUR ASSETS AND INCOME

The next bucket—and, for most people, the preponderance of invested assets—is designed to produce growth of income. This will likely be a mix of stocks and bonds, but ideally it will be driven by equity or stocks. To see why this works, consider the table below, which illustrates the last thirty years of the S&P 500. It comes from the website Political Calculations. If you think this is too good to believe, I encourage you to spend some time playing with the calculator. Pick some particularly poor starting times, like the year of my birth, 1969, the crash of 1973, or even the peak before the dot-com bubble burst in 2000. This is recorded history, so have fun with it. You don’t need to like it. You do need to believe it. It’s what happened.

Source: S&P 500 July 1996 to July 2021

Over this period, you can see that inflation averaged 1.7 percent.

The principal value, dividends not reinvested, increased by nearly seven times. So the principal grew in real terms by four times, or 400 percent.

The income per share grew from $14 to $58, an increase of four times.

To review, the income outstripped inflation by four times; the principal outstripped inflation by two and a half times.

This is the engine that drives your real retirement income.

RELIABLE INCOME

The final element is reliable income. By this I mean a set amount that arrives at the same time every month and is in no way dependent on financial markets. This is another way of saying “annuities.”

THE A-WORD

It’s popular in some circles to hate annuities. A maverick money manager is spending millions to carpet-bomb American households with at least $500,000 to invest with this message via direct mail and social media. I agree with much of his entertaining critique but not all of it.

Furthermore, I know his target audience—middle-class Americans with the discipline to save and invest throughout their working years—does not hate annuities.

Social Security, after all, is a taxpayer-funded, inflation-adjusted income annuity. I don’t know anyone who hates this income stream. I know most people love to receive it. Every election—regardless of who appears to be winning or losing—people fear that one candidate or the other will mess it up.

Let’s dig into the structure of this much-maligned financial tool.

Modern annuities can seem complicated. I like to use a picture to explain the basic structure and terms.

At the left of the drawing, SW stands for start work. R stands for retire, and D stands for die. It always seems to end the same way. Sorry.

The area under the curve represents the fact that an annuity, like any other investment, needs to be funded. This is called the deferred stage of an annuity. Common sense says that if the money is deposited, it must be invested in some financial assets. The F stands for fixed assets and fixed annuities. For these, the insurance company invests the funds and offers a set interest rate for a period, or an interest rate based off the performance of some other asset-class index. Money invested here is said to be in a deferred fixed annuity.

If the money is invested in financial accounts separate from the insurance company’s general account, it is a variable annuity. Like other bundled investments—mutual funds or exchange traded funds, for example—these accounts will perform both positively and negatively in accordance with the fluctuation of the underlying securities, after all fees are deducted.

Speaking of fees, there are separate and fully disclosed fees for both the annuity contract itself and the individual investments offered within it. This annuity is called a deferred variable annuity. Like other securities, it is offered by a detailed prospectus that should always be read by anyone incorporating such a contract into their financial lives.

WHERE’S THE INCOME?

None of this has anything to do with income yet. Each of these examples is an accumulation phase vehicle. In this phase, the annuity looks, feels, and acts like any other investment with similar underlying assets. A fixed annuity, for example, acts like a bank CD. It comes with a stated interest rate for a set period. A variable annuity looks, feels, and acts more like a mutual fund account, with similar asset allocation.

At the R on this drawing, we see the true purpose of these contracts for most people. At retirement, the horizontal line represents income until the D unfortunately appears. The line is flat. There is a reason for this: most private annuities do not adjust income for inflation. In this phase, the annuities are said to be in the income phase.

You can avoid the deferral phase completely if you like and simply use funds accumulated elsewhere to purchase a single premium annuity or income annuity. These are simple and easy to understand. They are also not very popular, as people recoil at parting with a large pile of money for a certain but far smaller income stream.

THREE WAYS TO GENERATE INCOME

This next piece of art is a graphic representation of the only three ways I know to generate income from assets.

The graphic on the left represents a pile of financial assets, either real or imagined, yours or someone else’s. The graphic on the right represents the structure of your income from this asset. Inevitably, both charts end with the D.

The first way to generate income is to take a fixed amount off a fixed-asset pile. If you know the exact date you will cease needing the money and the average and timing of the interest rates you will earn, you can self-liquidate your own pile. I’ve never seen this done.

In a bundled product, this represents a corporate pension or a fixed immediate annuity. Yes, many people still have employer-provided pensions.

The funds are liquidated over the recipient’s lifetime; the income is fixed and keeps coming until death. That’s the solid line. The dotted line below represents the risk to this approach. This line illustrates that inflation over time will surely erode the purchasing power or real value of this income stream.

TWO PROBLEMS: LIVING AND DYING

This approach carries with it two risks: dying too soon (thereby not getting much out) and living long through an inflationary period in which the real value declines. This is what happened to the pensioners of the sixties and seventies. Inflation is the pensioner’s fiercest enemy.

THE THIRD RAIL OF POLITICS

The next pair of graphics represent Social Security. It’s an inflation-adjusted immediate annuity. Here, you notice that the dotted line is level and the bold line slopes up. You will love this or already do. It’s a lifetime of constant purchasing power. The only problem is that it’s not enough to live on, so you need to supplement it. As in the first chart, the money pile driving this income stream, which in this case is the next generation’s contributions to the system, ends with you and perhaps your spouse and will not pass to the next generation.

YOUR INVESTMENTS

The final pair of graphics is the money shot, so to speak. This illustrates the goal of most people’s money management program. Notice that the area under the left curve is no longer declining. Done right, it’s increasing. Most Americans do, in fact, end retirement with more money than when they started. This is not everyone’s goal, of course, but it happens more often than one would expect. Your richest days may in fact be your last. Ponder that.

Perhaps more important, the right chart illustrates the role these assets will play in generating inflation-adjusted income. Done well, this part of your plan will double or more its share of your total income in retirement. The risk is that if done poorly—or disastrously wrong—the income will run out if the investments driving it drop to zero.

Prudent money management is the key to success. If all your eggs are in one basket—a dot-com stock, your fantastic employer’s stock, urban real estate, and so forth—you may get fabulously rich, or you may be wiped out. If you seek too much safety of principal like Maria did, you can expect to face a retirement of diminished spending. A prudent balance of true diversification and sensible asset allocation must drive this critical bucket. The next chapter puts it all together.

The above article originally appeared as a chapter in It's All About The Income and is reprinted with permission from the author Michael Lynch. No parts of this article may be reproduced without correct attribution to the author of this book.

