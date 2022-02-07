“I Just Want This Done,” by Raiford Dalton Palmer

A book review from Bonnie Sewell, CFP

This is a book about divorce from a successful, practicing attorney, who has experienced divorce first hand and has decades of experience with clients. I believe he is well-intended in sharing his frustration over what he sees daily and that he wishes could be changed so families lose less in a divorce. I share that frustration. If you or someone you care about is contemplating divorce, I recommend you buy this book and read it. Over and over. For all the things it says and what it does not say. Read on for context on my recommendation.

The author and I do not know each other, although I follow him on Twitter. We work in the same space of high net worth divorces, many of which include valuable businesses that contributed to the net worth of the couple. He does not say, but I would wager the majority of Mr. Palmer’s clients are men. In my 32 years of practice, mine have more often been women. He works in family law; I work in divorce financial planning and wealth management. My bias is that we still see far too many wealthy married women become un-wealthy in divorce. And, while this is happening to wealthy women, women with fewer resources are the ones you and I support in their later years. When marital estates are financially lopsided, folks outside the marriage( otherwise known as taxpayers), foot the difference.

The author and I hail from the same county in Illinois, although I have not lived in DuPage County for over 40 years. My memory of divorce in DuPage starts in 1966, when my mom and dad divorced. That is a story for a different book but it remains frustrating and deflating how little has changed in 56 years. Mr. Palmer confirms this throughout the book. He also illuminates some important ways divorce has changed.

Lawyers are rarely trained in personal (or any) finance but this does not stop them from overseeing the largest financial transaction of a couple’s life. Early in the book, we learn that we should trust the advice of counsel to settle – resisting settlement only makes the firm more money. This is a long way from stewarding the marital estate from one couple to two individuals.

Mr. Palmer is blunt about some of the ways law firms waste their client’s time and money, including a lack of technology and the nature of the club otherwise known as the divorce industrial complex. No technology tools are mentioned in the book. Someone going through divorce should know there are many although I would be the first to say, we need more and better tools. The disruption of this industry is long overdue.

We learn that to be a good consumer, one should focus on 13 factors when choosing a family law attorney. None of them includes financial knowledge. Mr. Palmer’s firm tracks “time to close,” which is how long it takes them to settle from start to finish. I was very excited to see this statistic tracked and would encourage potential clients of Mr. Palmer’s firm to make this the 14th factor when they are choosing firms.

The reason to read the book more than once is that Mr. Palmer has very effectively shared important truths about nearly every divorce. Those truths include the fact that, in the vast majority of cases, the settled dollar amounts vary little from the last offer made prior to trial to the settlement meted out at trial. The major difference is in the cost of fees (and to your soul) by choosing court as the venue for final judgment. The book leaves off this truth: divorce settlements are generally private, making it impossible to judge the fairness of a financial division. Until that changes, we can expect little to change.

The book lists three steps to resolve a divorce: evaluate, negotiate, and litigate. There is exactly one paragraph on evaluation. If I could change one thing about divorce between 1966 and now, it would be this evaluation. When Dick and Jane divorce, Jane rarely has full access to the marital estate. She will often settle her divorce without ever having full access to her marital estate. To get that access, Mr. Palmer correctly explains, she gets to pay “discovery dollars.” This can be the rabbit hole of trying to get Dick to be transparent when he controls the accounts, the investments, and the income, whether it comes from his career or an owned business.

Later in the book, the author shares a proposed settlement and it frankly illustrates beautifully why attorneys should not prepare the financials. It is in narrative form with paragraphs and numbers throughout. Numbers can and do tell a story but rarely in the incomprehensible way a settlement is written. No mention of models backed by institutionalized documentation, that would stand up to scrutiny by all parties, is to be found anywhere in this book about divorce. We have been modeling outcomes from date of separation to date of decree for decades now. And the results show that even when Jane gets everything she is asking for in her share of the marital estate, Dick ‘wins’ on the day of divorce due to the quick compounding of income, company plan matches, stock options, etc.

Remembering that this will be the largest financial transaction of the parties because it includes all they own, owe, and earn, it is astonishing how little of the book addresses money beyond the fees paid. However, here is another reason to buy the book: Tip #26 – Commit. Mr. Palmer correctly hammers the point that settlements do not happen until someone makes an offer. Then a counter offer, and so forth, until a settlement is signed. Divorcing couples will want to focus on getting to the offer stage because of the book’s other salient point – the dollars are what the dollar are inside the marital estate. Best to get to it lest all your funds go to the fringes with no substantial moves toward settling. How you do this part without financial models is not addressed in the book and I would suggest that is problematic.

While divorce attorneys today do add more professionals to their teams, they still lack two of the most important professionals on a routine basis. The first is a financial professional who models outcomes all the way from the base case to the signed settlement. The base case is the couple’s financials on the date of separation. The reason to keep modeling to the end is to avoid a common malady of attorneys: air math. This is when the money leaves the models in the computer and begins being traded inside the heads of the attorneys as the fever of negotiation heats up. The other professional left out too often is the business attorney who is equipped to write the terms of a business sale or payout. How does a spouse not get their fair share of a business? They have the family law attorney write the terms rather than a business attorney.

Let us revisit “the club” for a moment. The book is clear that clients rarely understand what they are signing up for at the beginning of a divorce. Putting your financial and family fate in the hands of a stranger, like a judge, should most often be reserved for cases of extreme abuse or fraud. The revolving door of the divorce complex indicates, as a paying guest of the club, you will meet retired judges who make money in mediation. Collaborative attorneys are generally those who cannot stomach the adversarial system we have in place. If collaboration fails, you, the client, will pay again to start over.

The reason I recommend this book is that Mr. Palmer speaks clearly, when he is telling you what he knows of the system. We often ask clients to read the rules of mediation for their state, as we have far too many actors in that space who do not follow the rules and the client is never the wiser until they have signed a lopsided settlement.

Mr. Palmer tells the story of Cheryl who does not have money for legal fees. You might ask yourself how that can be true if her husband has money. Therein lies a fundamental issue. Cheryl does not have access to her full marital estate as she attempts to divide it fairly. Although Cheryl was just previously in a financially stable marriage, she suddenly is without funds to get through her divorce.

Late in the book, we learn more about Dave’s story. Years after his divorce, he is rich and remarried. His ex is living in relative poverty, saddled with divorce bills. Mr. Palmer attributes this difference to the wife having “lost sight of the big picture.” What utter nonsense. The wife likely never had a financial chance. Nevertheless, we will never know because divorce settlements remain private and opaque. I would love to collaborate with Mr. Palmer on a future book that invites solutions, including a blind database where all settlements are entered. If, after review, it turns out we just have a bunch of wildly overspending, not-paying-attention women who should have kept the big picture in mind, I will be the first to acknowledge it. If, however, it turns out that we have a wildly unfair divorce system, let us get some real solutions behind it so that financial prosperity is available to both parties following one of life’s toughest transitions.

About Bonnie A. Sewell, CFP®, CDFA™, AIF®, CEPA®

Bonnie A. Sewell, CFP®, CDFA™, AIF®, CEPA® is a Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor at Dakota Wealth Management, where the focus is on caring for you, understanding your family, lifestyle needs, goals, and long-term aspirations. She is a guest contributor to Retirement Weekly.