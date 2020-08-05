Will You Need to Get Prior Authorization for Your Medicare Procedure?

For pre-Medicare health insurance policy owners, pre-authorizations by an insurance carrier, prior to many healthcare services, is standard practice. In many cases, pre-authorizations can be difficult to obtain, and/or policyholders can experience delays in receiving services.

Generally speaking, this does not occur to Medicare beneficiaries, with the notable exception of home healthcare service recipients in certain states, under a Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) for Home Health Services. For the overwhelming majority of healthcare services under original Medicare, pre-authorizations are not required. Pre-authorizations can be used to deter fraud with respect to durable medical equipment