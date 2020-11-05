What You Need to Know about COVID, Telehealth and Medicare

What do you need to know about COVID, telehealth and Medicare?

According to Jae Oh, CFP, author of Maximize Your Medicare, there are two main ways that people pay for out of pocket costs or plan for out of pocket costs while on Medicare.

The first is Medicare Advantage. And the second is Medigap.

Medicare Advantage insurers have already pledged that telehealth appointments will have a $0 co-pay.

“This is an important fact because in today's day of COVID 19 and wanting to maintain social distancing, people may feel more comfortable with the idea of telehealth appointments,” said Oh.

Less clear is whether doctors will charge a co-pay under original Medicare, he said.

What’s more, he said there’s a possibility that you’ll get charged a co-pay for a telehealth visit even if you have a Medigap policy.