The Medicare Annual Election Period is ending on December 7 but there are some things you can do if you missed the deadline.

According to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, existing Medicare Advantage members have another enrollment period in Q1. They can change from a Medicare Advantage plan to another or make changes to their existing plan during this time. “There can be reasons for this. [For example,] you find out that a doctor is no longer in the network and would result in a higher out of pocket cost,” Oh says. “In other words, it's not only because of pure procrastination.”

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

It’s important to note that this exception only applies to existing Medicare Advantage members. Those with a different Medicare plan who want to switch to Medicare Advantage must wait until AEP in late 2023. People who have a Medigap plan, however, can change carriers to a more cost-effective premium at any point in the year. If they want to keep their plan, then they don’t need to take any extra steps because it is automatically renewed.

Oh also emphasizes the importance of having a trusted professional to help guide you through these decisions because you could make a wrong decision and not realize it until it’s too late. “While some of the points that we bring up in our conversations may seem like overkill, the reality is that you need multiple pieces of information in order to be able to tell where is the area or who is the person that you can trust the information that they have.” he says. “What you can do is know what the facts are, understand what your sensitivities are…and therefore make the proper decision for yourself.”

Oh adds that the BENES Act for 2023 is in place, which means that on January 1, when people enroll in Medicare Part B, it will be effective in February. This is good news for people who may have misunderstood the way that COBRA works or the way enrollment period would have worked.