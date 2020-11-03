TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

What Experts Think of Biden’s Plan to Reform Social Security

Robert Powell, CFP®

What do experts think of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan to reform Social Security?

In this Retirement Today video, Andrew Biggs, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and former principal deputy commissioner of the Social Security Administration; Michael Edesess, chief investment strategist of Compendium Finance, adjunct associate professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a research associate of the Edhec-Risk Institute; Robert Huebscher, founder and CEO of Advisor Perspectives, discussed Biden’s Social Security reform plans.

In this video, Biggs discussed his recent commentary in the Wall Street Journal that, in essence, suggested that Biden’s plan falls short of the ideal. Read Urban Institute: An Analysis of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Social Security Plans.

And Edesess also discussed his recent Advisor Perspectives’ article, The Fallacy of Rebalancing Revisited.

In that article, Edesess wrote the following: “Rebalancing should be dismissed as nothing but the poorly-examined conventional wisdom that it is – the plethora of articles in financial journals filled with largely irrelevant mathematics notwithstanding. The greatest damage done by this myth is that it helps to surround providers of financial advice with the aura of ‘knowing’ something that they do not know at all.”

Comments

Social Security/Medicare

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Roth IRA Conversions: Why 2020 Might be the Perfect Storm

In this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar, Matt Curfman, CFP, and Dan Vredeveld, CFP, of Richmond Brothers explain why Roth IRA conversions make sense in 2020 and beyond.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask the Hammer: How Does the QCD Anti-Abuse Rule Affect My Retirement Accounts?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video how the QCD anti-abuse rule affects retirement accounts.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Why Your Home Is a Key Part of Your Retirement Plan

Housing is a lifelong need and investment opportunity. Understand the financial details of home ownership and how it functions as a piece of household capital.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Marketplaces Begins November 1

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, describes in this Retirement Daily video what to do during this year's open enrollment period for health insurance marketplace plans.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Urban Institute: An Analysis of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Social Security Plans

Richard Johnson, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute, discusses in this Retirement Daily video a new report that analyzes Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Social Security reform plans.

Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Can You Explain the New Guidance for PPP loans of $50,000 or less?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the new guidance concerning forgiveness and loan review processes for PPP loans of $50,000 or less.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Protecting Your Assets: Joint Accounts and Beneficiary Designations

In part two of this elder law series, learn the pros and cons of beneficiary and joint ownership designations.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement Daily Learning Center: How to Build a Retirement Income Plan

Michael Loner, RMA, of Lonier Financial Advisory, describes in this Retirement Daily video how to build a retirement income plan.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Create a Tax-Efficient Retirement Income Plan

Take time to assess your current and future tax situation. The early years of retirement are prime time for tax management strategies.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video how much to spend on an engagement ring.

Robert Powell, CFP®