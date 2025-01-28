Medicare, Social Security Immune From Trump’s Federal Freeze
By Mary Helen Gillespie
Medicare and Social Security benefits are not affected by President Donald Trump’s sweeping freeze on trillions of dollars of federal payments effective at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 but it remains unclear how that surprising action will impact other programs for retired Americans. A coalition of state attorneys general Jan. 28 said it would file suit to block the executive order for all federal grants and loans impacting millions of Americans.
A Jan. 27 memo from the Office of Management and Budget does not explicitly exempt Medicaid, which provides health coverage to low-income seniors and supplements Medicare for many retirees, including long-term care coverage. The scope of the order remains unclear but could hit food assistance programs such as SNAP and Meals on Wheels as well as Section 8 housing.
This developing story will be updated.