By Mary Helen Gillespie

Medicare and Social Security benefits are not affected by President Donald Trump’s sweeping freeze on trillions of dollars of federal payments effective at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 but it remains unclear how that surprising action will impact other programs for retired Americans. A coalition of state attorneys general Jan. 28 said it would file suit to block the executive order for all federal grants and loans impacting millions of Americans.

A Jan. 27 memo from the Office of Management and Budget does not explicitly exempt Medicaid, which provides health coverage to low-income seniors and supplements Medicare for many retirees, including long-term care coverage. The scope of the order remains unclear but could hit food assistance programs such as SNAP and Meals on Wheels as well as Section 8 housing.

This developing story will be updated.