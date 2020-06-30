There is something about sand sliding through the small middle section of an hourglass that visually demonstrates the passage of time. Eventually all the sand is gone, and the hour is lost forever. Just like the sand in the hourglass, if you were born on or before January 1, 1954 the time for you to take advantage of a special way to maximize a unique Social Security filing strategy is starting to slip away.

In 2015, Congress passed the Bipartisan Budget Act. A great deal of the new law was aimed at budget issues that needed to be resolved as John Baynor retired from House of Representatives and Paul Ryan ascended to the role of House Speaker. However, buried in this legislation were significant changes to the rules that affected Social Security filing strategies. One of the most significant changes to the rules was the elimination of the “file and suspend” strategy.