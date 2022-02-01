The (Social Security) Value of Planning

Typical advice says to wait to take your Social Security benefits, but this isn't always the best thing to do. Here are some unique situations in which Social Security smarties (like yourself) made the most of their benefits.

By Natalie Brown, CFP

Conventional wisdom suggests waiting as long as possible to take your Social Security benefits. Each year you delay benefits after your full retirement age (FRA) up to age 70, your benefit will increase by as much as 8%, prorated on a monthly basis. At first blush, the prospect of receiving more money sounds like a great idea. But what if your situation is a little more nuanced?

Two years ago, I started working with a client we’ll call John. When we first met, he intended to wait until age 70 to take Social Security—after all, he was still working at age 68 and didn’t need the additional income. Furthermore, although John had sufficient assets to maintain his modest lifestyle in retirement, letting his benefit grow for as long as possible would only serve to increase his odds that cash flow wouldn’t become an issue later in his life.

This would seem like a cut-and-dry case, but a few details about John changed the situation entirely. He was born before January 2, 1954, had been married for over ten years and divorced for over two, and had not remarried. This made him eligible for a narrow loophole in the Social Security code, namely that he could file for spousal benefits on his ex-wife while delaying his own benefits and letting them grow. (Another qualifying situation is if you are born before January 2, 1954, are still married after 10 years, and your spouse is already collecting Social Security benefits.) After reviewing this “cash flow windfall” in the context of his plan, he elected to start collecting off of his ex-wife’s benefit, a sum not large enough to significantly affect his taxes, but big enough to provide a few great opportunities for him, including the comfort of retiring earlier than he expected. Had we done Social Security planning with him when he first reached FRA, he could have collected tens of thousands of dollars more until age 70 while letting his own benefit continue to grow.

Another interesting case involves a client we’ll call Peter who, again, was looking to wait until age 70 to apply for benefits, as he anticipated working until beyond then. At 66, he was married and nearing his FRA. His family’s biggest concerns were cash flow and paying for upcoming college for two kids, one of his primary reasons for working longer. But the details he shared altered his case.

Peter’s wife, Jessica, was 17 years younger than him, and his two children were 11 and 14 years old. Because the kids were so young, they qualified for family Social Security benefits off of their father’s record—an additional ~$20,000 total a year until they turn 18. Jessica also qualified to receive spousal benefits since she still has a dependent in care younger than 16. The family had to consider the impact that the cash flow upfront would have versus a delayed, somewhat larger benefit for Jessica in later years if and when Peter passes first. The clients decided to take their Social Security benefits at Peter’s FRA to pad out their 529s, ease their cash flow problems, and allow them to refocus their savings efforts on retirement.

Another client, Elsie, was a few months away from her FRA and suffering from newer but chronic health issues that were very likely to reduce her lifetime. Between medical bills and taking time off of work for treatments and monitoring, Elsie’s cash flow had begun to skirt dangerously low levels. While she had planned before her illness to take Social Security at age 70, the need was greatest now. For her, the immediate cash flow was far more important than the possible total lifetime amount she could hope to receive from the program by waiting a little longer. Taking her benefit at her FRA of 66 years and 2 months provided her the financial boost she needed to get her through a tough time.

Not everyone is going to qualify for a special Social Security benefit, and not everyone will find themselves needing their benefit sooner than they expected. But the illustrations above are meant to reinforce the importance of analyzing and monitoring your position each time a change in your situation comes along, whether it concerns cash flow, retirement timing, a unique opportunity, or even changes to Social Security legislation itself.

About the author: Natalie Brown, CFP®

Natalie Brown is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional at Day Hagan Asset Management in Sarasota, FL. She focuses on optimizing clients’ sleep-well-at-night factor by helping them to set up a well-monitored financial trajectory. During her free time, she plays violin and enjoys running.