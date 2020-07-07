The Pros and Cons of Claiming Social Security Early During the COVID-19 Pandemic

During historic unemployment stemming from COVID-19 and the mass layoffs that have occurred, millions of Americans have been forced to take their Social Security benefits earlier than they otherwise planned.

While a very helpful source of cash flow, taking Social Security benefits early comes at a significant cost. This is because there is a percentage reduction of up to 25% if you claim before your full retirement age or FRA (66 for most people), but you also miss out on any delayed retirement credits going forward, that otherwise would have continued to build your Social Security monthly payments at the rate of 8% per year for each year that you waited, up to a maximum of 132% at age 70.