TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search

The Proposed Addition of Hearing, Vision, and Dental to Medicare

Could dental, vision, and hearing be added to Medicare? Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how.
Author:
Publish date:

A recent proposal includes adding dental, vision and hearing care to Medicare. Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains what this could mean and if it is possible.

Currently, dental and vision can be added as an extra benefit under Medicare advantage plans. So, the framework already exists for it to become part of the general plan. However, when it comes to hearing it is a different story. Audiologists are not as attached to Medicare, so building in hearing care would take more effort.

Adding coverage for dental, vision and hearing care would be game-changing for many Americans because of how much these three categories affect other aspects of a person's health. Currently, dental care such as a root canal is extremely expensive. The price of hearing aids is also costly.

The current idea on how to pay for these additions is that negotiations between pharmaceutical companies and Medicare will create enough savings to cover the additional costs. However, it has yet to be seen if that will work.

While we wait for the outcome of the proposed legislation, it makes sense to remain hopeful that these important additions will take place. 

UMGC

The University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) invites you to their open-to-the-public, free, no-strings-attached UMGC Virtual Financial Wellness Day on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM ET. Speak one-on-one with a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) professional to get answers to your questions free of charge. Register today at https://www.financialwellnessday.org/ or contact the UMGC Financial Wellness Team at info@financialwellnessday.org for more information. 

Sounds Good: Resources to Help With Hearing Loss
Social Security/Medicare

The Proposed Addition of Hearing, Vision, and Dental to Medicare

Goals-based Investing
Financial Adviser Center

The Evolution to a Wealth Advisor

pexels-anna-shvets-3683074
Social Security/Medicare

Medicare Part D— What Happens If You Don't Pay For Prescription Coverage?

How to Invest in Your Retirement Account
NexGen Money

How to Invest in Your Retirement Account

Go Head, Put More Money Into Your 401(k) Next Year
Weekly Roundup

Week In Review 7/24-7/30

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Happens after the Successor Beneficiary Dies?

pexels-tara-winstead-7723833
NexGen Money

Saving and Paying for College: What Are Your Best Options?

Inheriting Your Spouse's IRA - The Widow's Guide to Keeping More of Her Assets
Tools & Resources

Why Professional Advice is Vital

couples
Your Money

Why You Should Talk to Your Partner About Money