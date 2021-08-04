The Proposed Addition of Hearing, Vision, and Dental to Medicare

Could dental, vision, and hearing be added to Medicare? Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how.

A recent proposal includes adding dental, vision and hearing care to Medicare. Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains what this could mean and if it is possible.

Currently, dental and vision can be added as an extra benefit under Medicare advantage plans. So, the framework already exists for it to become part of the general plan. However, when it comes to hearing it is a different story. Audiologists are not as attached to Medicare, so building in hearing care would take more effort.

Adding coverage for dental, vision and hearing care would be game-changing for many Americans because of how much these three categories affect other aspects of a person's health. Currently, dental care such as a root canal is extremely expensive. The price of hearing aids is also costly.

The current idea on how to pay for these additions is that negotiations between pharmaceutical companies and Medicare will create enough savings to cover the additional costs. However, it has yet to be seen if that will work.

While we wait for the outcome of the proposed legislation, it makes sense to remain hopeful that these important additions will take place.

