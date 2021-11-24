Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
The Number of Beneficiaries in Medicare is Rising
The Number of Beneficiaries in Medicare is Rising
Publish date:

The Percent of Beneficiaries Enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans Continues to Rise

Jae Oh explains some of the reasons why the number of Medicare beneficiaries in Medicare Advantage has grown.
Author:

Slightly more than four in 10 Medicare beneficiaries (42%) are currently in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.

And that percentage could be as high as 50% if beneficiaries enrolled in group plans are included, according to Jae Oh, author of Maximize your Medicare.

Medicare Advantage programs are mostly HMOs and PPOs offered by private insurers that are paid to provide Medicare benefits to enrollees.

According to Oh, cost is one reason why the number of beneficiaries choosing to enroll in Medicare Advantage plans has risen steadily from 5.3 million in 2004 to 26 million today. For instance, most Medicare Advantage plans (89%) include prescription drug coverage, according to Kaiser Family Foundation, And 59% of these plans do not charge any additional premium beyond Medicare’s standard Part B premium.

Coverage is another reason why Medicare Advantage plans are becoming so popular with beneficiaries. In addition to prescription drug coverage, more than 90% of non-group Medicare Advantage plans offer some vision, telehealth, hearing, or dental benefits.

Plus, Medicare Advantage plans cover out-of-pocket expenses that aren’t typically covered in original Medicare, said Oh.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a record 3,834 Medicare Advantage plans will be available in 2022, up from 8% in 2021. In addition, a typical beneficiary will have in 2022 39 plans to choose from in their local market. And some 25% of beneficiaries live in a county where they can choose among 50 Medicare Advantage plans.

Oh describes the phenomenon by drawing a parallel to the plan with soup.

What does Medicare Advantage have in common with minestrone soup? Their recipe changes amongst a lot of different ingredients. Each year, extra benefits and add ons can come out as a part of a Medicare Advantage plan. This doesn’t necessarily change the plan for better or worse, it’s just different. It might be better suited to some people’s personal tastes, but others will simply not like the change.

With all the new possibilities, it has gotten easier to compare plans, and that trend, according to Oh, will not be changing any time soon. 

Busting Medicare and Long-Term-Care Myths
Social Security/Medicare

The Percent of Beneficiaries Enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans Continues to Rise

24 seconds ago
How to Use an Inherited IRA to Create a Family Fortune
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Parent PLUS Loans Derailing Retirement

3 hours ago
Emerging Aging Trends and How to Get Ready to Go It Alone
Planning for & Living in Retirement

5 Things to Do in Your 50s

7 hours ago
The spousal benefit can be as much as half of the worker's "primary insurance amount," depending on the spouse's age at retirement.
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Claim a Social Security Spousal Benefit If I File For My Own Benefit First?

Nov 23, 2021
Member Exclusive
Location, Location, Location -- For Your Tax-Advantaged Savings
Your Money

Consider the Source – How to Cut Your Tax Bill

Nov 23, 2021
pexels-ylanite-koppens-796603
NexGen Money

Everyone Needs an Estate Plan

Nov 22, 2021
Everything You Need to Know About Medicare
Social Security/Medicare

The Changing Number of Medicare Part D Plans

Nov 22, 2021
pexels-cottonbro-4098213
Your Money

5 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Divorce Attorney

Nov 22, 2021
pexels-visual-stories-__-micheile-5782535
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup 11/15-11/20

Nov 20, 2021