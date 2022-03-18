Surprise! The No Surprises Act Goes into Effect

If you read this, you'll be sure to have no surprises around the No Surprises Act.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, joins Robert "Mr. Retirement" Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to talk about the No Surprises Act, which began on January 1, 2022.

Oh brings up that price transparency in healthcare can be obscure and that sometimes uninsured patients will get out-of-network healthcare without knowing. This obscurity made it necessary for some sort of intervention to reduce the mystery around healthcare costs. Thus, the No Surprises Act was born.

The No Surprises Act offers mediation to solve billing disputes or "surprise" (unexpected) bills. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website (cms.gov) has an extensive review of the No Surprises Act, covering topics such as how to resolve out-of-network disputes and an explanation of your rights and protections.

The site is pretty thorough, but Oh highlights an aspect of the act that you should pay attention to: even if you are uninsured or pay with cash, you can still be provided with a written, good faith estimate for the cost of your healthcare. This will help lessen the mystery of your healthcare costs and (hopefully) ease anxiety that comes along with that lack of knowledge.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

That being said, even though you are entitled to a good faith estimate (thanks to the No Surprises Act), that doesn't mean it is going to be a piece of cake to actually get that estimate. There isn't a place (at least that Oh is aware of) where you can easily find and browse healthcare estimates from different practices and professionals. For example, if you're looking to get an MRI, there isn't somewhere you can go to easily obtain a collection of estimates from different hospitals/offices/practices/etc. to compare. That would be great, but unfortunately that doesn't exist right now.

The No Surprises Act also helps with resolving healthcare cost disputes. Similarly to accessing good faith estimates, it can be tough to actually resolve a dispute. The set of appeals in the act can be difficult. It is also important to note that disputes go both ways — the patient is not the only one who can dispute a bill; a healthcare provider can also appeal.

Another noteworthy feature you should be aware of is the fact that you cannot be billed for out-of-network emergency services. This means there are truly no surprises around emergency healthcare.

Jae Oh concludes that the No Surprises Act is a good step in the right direction. It gives you the right to a good faith estimate and offers mediation to dispute costs. It is also important to note that you cannot be billed for out-of-network emergency healthcare costs. Ultimately, the No Surprises Act works to reduce the mystery of healthcare costs and help folks like yourself understand how healthcare pricing works.

For more information on the No Surprises Act, check out the CMS.gov website.

You may also be interested in:

Why Should You Consider Enrolling in a Medicare Advantage Plan? Cost and Coverage

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 1)

Medicare isn't Free

Enrolling in Medicare? These HSA Decisions are Crucial

Medigap Increases and What to Expect

Ask the Hammer: What are the Rules for Funding My HSA in the Same Year I Sign Up for Medicare?

What an Increasing Number of 5-Star Medicare Advantage Plans Means for Beneficiaries

Get to Know Medicare to Make an Empowered Plan Choice