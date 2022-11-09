Yes, you can make the switch, but there are some things to consider before you do.

Many people wonder if they could switch over to original Medicare with a Medigap plan from a Medicare Advantage plan, especially during the Annual Election Period (AEP) that runs from October 15 to December 7 for 2022. Although it is possible, there is a lot that goes into making this switch that people should consider beforehand.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explained that those who enroll in Medigap cannot also have a Medicare Advantage or Part D plan. “If you are not in an open enrollment period for Medigap nor a guaranteed issue for Medigap, then you will want to check to make sure that you pass the medical underwriting questions, which is the right of the carriers to ask,” he said. “Only after being accepted can you then select a Part D plan, which will auto disenroll you from your Medicare Advantage plan.“

Being accepted into Medigap is not as easy as it sounds. There are many different reasons why a Medigap carrier would refuse a consumer. Oh said that one reason could be if someone had a knee replacement surgery or something that has been scheduled and exists on their medical records.

Although this might be a reason that one carrier may refuse the consumer, the fact that they were refused might make other Medigap carriers refuse that person as well. “Medigap carriers do have the right to ask questions [and] those questions will vary from carrier to carrier,” Oh said. “So as a result it can change, and the fact is that your results will be stored and you'll be asked whether or not your application to another Medigap carrier has been refused in the past.”

This is where a financial adviser may be helpful. An adviser can help you with the selection of your Medigap carrier to make sure that you are going for a carrier that will be more likely to accept you, according to Oh. Once accepted by the carrier, figuring out the most efficient Part D plan for your location and prescription list is the next step, which an adviser can also help with.