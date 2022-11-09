Skip to main content
Switching From Medicare Advantage to Medicare and Medigap
Switching From Medicare Advantage to Medicare and Medigap

Can I Switch from Medicare Advantage to a Medigap Plan?

Yes, you can make the switch, but there are some things to consider before you do.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Many people wonder if they could switch over to original Medicare with a Medigap plan from a Medicare Advantage plan, especially during the Annual Election Period (AEP) that runs from October 15 to December 7 for 2022. Although it is possible, there is a lot that goes into making this switch that people should consider beforehand.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explained that those who enroll in Medigap cannot also have a Medicare Advantage or Part D plan. “If you are not in an open enrollment period for Medigap nor a guaranteed issue for Medigap, then you will want to check to make sure that you pass the medical underwriting questions, which is the right of the carriers to ask,” he said. “Only after being accepted can you then select a Part D plan, which will auto disenroll you from your Medicare Advantage plan.“

Join us for a free webinar - Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan

Being accepted into Medigap is not as easy as it sounds. There are many different reasons why a Medigap carrier would refuse a consumer. Oh said that one reason could be if someone had a knee replacement surgery or something that has been scheduled and exists on their medical records.

Although this might be a reason that one carrier may refuse the consumer, the fact that they were refused might make other Medigap carriers refuse that person as well. “Medigap carriers do have the right to ask questions [and] those questions will vary from carrier to carrier,” Oh said. “So as a result it can change, and the fact is that your results will be stored and you'll be asked whether or not your application to another Medigap carrier has been refused in the past.”

This is where a financial adviser may be helpful. An adviser can help you with the selection of your Medigap carrier to make sure that you are going for a carrier that will be more likely to accept you, according to Oh. Once accepted by the carrier, figuring out the most efficient Part D plan for your location and prescription list is the next step, which an adviser can also help with.

You May Also Like...

Other relevant articles from Retirement Daily

The 2023 Medicare Annual Election Period

2023 AEP Thumbnail

The Medicare annual election period (AEP) runs from October 15th through December 7th. Here's what people need to know.

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 1)

Medicare Part D analysis

Of all the issues older Americans run into when dealing with Medicare, none may be as shocking, frustrating, and downright egregious as choosing a Part D prescription drug plan.

The Best Time to Switch From a Medicare Advantage Plan to a Medigap Plan

best time to switch thumbnail

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the best time to switch from a Medicare Advantage plan to a Medigap plan.

pexels-negative-space-48604
Social Security/Medicare

Can I Switch from Medicare Advantage to a Medigap Plan?

By Mer Brown
Want to optimize your dollars due to inflation? Here are some nontraditional benefits to help you do so.
Your Money

Inflation Got You Down? Consider these Benefits

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Cheers and Jeers for the SECURE Act of 2019
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Saver's Credit: SECURE Act 1.0 & 2.0 Revolutionizes Retirement Saving

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
linkedin-sales-solutions-4nu1d0HYwAg-unsplash
Retirement Jobs

Retirees Going Back to Work: Starting a Business

By Mer Brown
pexels-rodnae-productions-7821732
Planning for & Living in Retirement

How Your Adult Children Can Stop Relying on You Financially

By Mark Colgan
pexels-olia-danilevich-5466790
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

By Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily assistant editor Ariana Ottrando outlines her process to open a Roth IRA account and where she chose to invest.
NexGen Money

A Next-Gen Investor’s Journey to Opening a Roth IRA

By Ariana Ottrando
Medicare
Social Security/Medicare

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 3)

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.
Tools & Resources

It's All About the Income, Chapter 8: Assess Your Needs and Fix Your Target

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor