Skip to main content
10 States With the Greatest Number of Social Security Beneficiaries
10 States With the Greatest Number of Social Security Beneficiaries

Social Security’s Top 10 Webpages for 2023

Social Security's gone digital! Here's their list of the top webpages to answer your questions or access your benefits.

Originally published January 19, 2023 • By Stephen McGraw, Acting Deputy Associate Commissioner, Office of Strategic and Digital Communications

There’s no better place to learn about Social Security programs and do business with us than on our redesigned website at SSA.gov. Visitors to SSA.gov will experience a new design to help them find what they need more easily. Here are our top 10 webpages:

  • my Social Security — You can open a personal my Social Security account to verify your earnings, view your Social Security Statement, get benefit estimates, and more.
  • Social Security blog — Our hub for Social Security news and updates is our blog at ssa.gov. You can use social media to easily share these informative articles with others.
  • Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) — Do you need answers to Social Security-related questions? Our FAQ webpage is another valuable source of information.
  • Retirement Application — You can complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as few as 15 minutes.
  • Disability Application — You can conveniently apply online for disability benefits.
  • Publications — Visit our online publication library for information on key subjects (includes audio versions of publications).
  • Medicare — Sign up for Medicare.
  • Online Services — You can take care of most business with us by visiting our online services page.
  • Forms — Find and fill out our forms easily.
  • Fraud and Scam Prevention and Reporting — Learn how to recognize Social Security fraud and scams – and how to report them.

Remember, if you need information or want to do business with us, the first place to go is our website. Please share these top resources with your loved ones.

Correcting Social Security Claiming Mistakes

Ask Bob: Is it Worth Waiting for Social Security?

Many people choose to claim Social Security as soon as they can, only to regret the decision later after realizing they could have had more if they'd waited.

Two Quirky Social Security Rules

Two Quirky Social Security Rules

When it comes to Social Security, there are plenty of quirky rules. Bill Reichenstein highlights two worth knowing.

Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits

Social Securitys Delayed Retirement Credits

A guide to delayed retirement credits and why you wait to claim Social Security.

Ask Bob: My Husband Died. What's My Social Security Benefit?
Social Security/Medicare

Social Security’s Top 10 Webpages for 2023

By Retirement Daily
Social Security uses the deceased worker’s basic benefit amount to calculate the percentage survivors can get. The percentage depends on the survivor’s age and relationship to the worker.
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: What Social Security Benefit Will My Second Wife Receive If I Die?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Member Exclusive
Invest in Financial Windfall
Your Money

Investing and Lessons Learned from Gamblers

By Brian J. Regan
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How Could SECURE 2.0 Be Improved?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Cheers and Jeers for the SECURE Act of 2019
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Retirement Savings & SECURE 2.0: Changes Employees Should Look For

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-stas-knop-1537268
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up: Jan. 15 - 21

By Retirement Daily
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Do I Need to Know About SECURE 2.0?

By Robert Powell, CFP
pexels-rodnae-productions-6003788
Your Money

Financial Resources After Losing a Loved One

By Mark Colgan
Individual Insurance OEP Begins
Your Money

Insurance Tips for Divorced Women

By Amy Shepard