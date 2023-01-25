Social Security’s Top 10 Webpages for 2023

Social Security's gone digital! Here's their list of the top webpages to answer your questions or access your benefits.

Originally published January 19, 2023 • By Stephen McGraw, Acting Deputy Associate Commissioner, Office of Strategic and Digital Communications

There’s no better place to learn about Social Security programs and do business with us than on our redesigned website at SSA.gov. Visitors to SSA.gov will experience a new design to help them find what they need more easily. Here are our top 10 webpages:

Remember, if you need information or want to do business with us, the first place to go is our website. Please share these top resources with your loved ones.