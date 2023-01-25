Social Security’s Top 10 Webpages for 2023
Originally published January 19, 2023 • By Stephen McGraw, Acting Deputy Associate Commissioner, Office of Strategic and Digital Communications
There’s no better place to learn about Social Security programs and do business with us than on our redesigned website at SSA.gov. Visitors to SSA.gov will experience a new design to help them find what they need more easily. Here are our top 10 webpages:
- my Social Security — You can open a personal my Social Security account to verify your earnings, view your Social Security Statement, get benefit estimates, and more.
- Social Security blog — Our hub for Social Security news and updates is our blog at ssa.gov. You can use social media to easily share these informative articles with others.
- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) — Do you need answers to Social Security-related questions? Our FAQ webpage is another valuable source of information.
- Retirement Application — You can complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as few as 15 minutes.
- Disability Application — You can conveniently apply online for disability benefits.
- Publications — Visit our online publication library for information on key subjects (includes audio versions of publications).
- Medicare — Sign up for Medicare.
- Online Services — You can take care of most business with us by visiting our online services page.
- Forms — Find and fill out our forms easily.
- Fraud and Scam Prevention and Reporting — Learn how to recognize Social Security fraud and scams – and how to report them.
Remember, if you need information or want to do business with us, the first place to go is our website. Please share these top resources with your loved ones.
Correcting Social Security Claiming Mistakes
Many people choose to claim Social Security as soon as they can, only to regret the decision later after realizing they could have had more if they'd waited.
Two Quirky Social Security Rules
When it comes to Social Security, there are plenty of quirky rules. Bill Reichenstein highlights two worth knowing.
Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits
A guide to delayed retirement credits and why you wait to claim Social Security.