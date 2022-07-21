Social Security reserves are expected to run dry by 2034. What are you to do?

By Marcia Mantell

The Social Security Trustees recently released the 2022 report on the program’s state of affairs. As somewhat of a surprise, this year’s projected “bankruptcy” date improved by one year. Based on 2021 actual payroll tax inflows vs. outflows, we can expect the Reserve account to run dry in 2034 instead of 2033.

True to form, this announcement created a flurry of conflicting headlines and stoked the fears of millions of retirees, soon-to-be retirees, and want-to-be retirees.

Those in their 60s have good reason to be concerned about this news. But before doing anything rash — like throwing in the towel and just claiming early — it’s time to calm the waters and not get hung up on the projections. Your Social Security checks will be delivered when they should be. Each month. Until you die.

Planning When to Claim While Impending Doom Looms

The only solution for making sure Social Security is remaining solvent and easing the concerns of baby boomers and Gen Xers lies in Congress’ hands. If Congress does nothing, the question soon becomes, “Will my check be reduced?”

The answer is: maybe. Here’s what Congress and the SSA will need to consider if there is only enough incoming income from payroll taxes to pay 77% of the obligations:

Across the Board Cuts: In this scenario, every retiree’s benefit check would be reduced by 23%. If you'd be receiving $2,400/month in 2033 before any adjustments, your base benefit would drop to $1,848 in 2034.

In this scenario, every retiree’s benefit check would be reduced by 23%. If you'd be receiving $2,400/month in 2033 before any adjustments, your base benefit would drop to $1,848 in 2034. Low-Income Hold-Harmless: Another concept Congress could consider is to protect those receiving the lowest payment amounts. Their benefits would not be reduced. Instead, the higher-paid beneficiaries would have a steeper reduction, allowing more older Americans to stay out of poverty.

Another concept Congress could consider is to protect those receiving the lowest payment amounts. Their benefits would not be reduced. Instead, the higher-paid beneficiaries would have a steeper reduction, allowing more older Americans to stay out of poverty. Reductions for New Beneficiaries: Another concept could be to keep benefit payments to existing retirees intact but reduce benefits for those newly joining Social Security in 2034 and beyond.

Another concept could be to keep benefit payments to existing retirees intact but reduce benefits for those newly joining Social Security in 2034 and beyond. Something Else: When we get to 2030, assuming we’re on the same trajectory for running out of Reserve funds, maybe someone in Congress will come up with a better alternative.

You can clearly see none of these options are fair. One of the key tenets of building and managing a social insurance program is fairness for all. So, as a guide we need to revert back to history: Congress won’t let things get this far.

When History Repeats Itself

The situation Social Security is in today happened before. In fact, in the late 1970s through the early 1980s, when the younger boomers were still in high school, the Reserve fund ran dry. There were not enough payroll dollars coming into Social Security to fully meet the payment obligations to retirees.

Did the retiree’s checks get cut? No. Did new retirees get reduced payments? No. Did all checks stop? Again, no.

What did happen was Congress passed a special funding measure to ensure all retirees would continue to get the payments due to them. On time. Every month.

Special legislation was enacted that provided a temporary borrowing arrangement where the retirement trust fund, OASI, could borrow from the Disability trust fund, DI, and from the Medicare Part A hospitalization fund. This bought Congress the extra time they needed to enact the sweeping 1983 Social Security Amendments.

On one hand, we have a strong precedent to consider. On the other hand, it’s hard to confidently plan today by keeping your fingers crossed that Congress will solve the Social Security problem. We’re still more than a decade away from the Reserve fund running dry. It’s simply much too early for Congress to take any action.

But this uncertainly serves as a reminder of how important it is to reevaluate your retirement income plan every year.

You Are Evaluating Your Situation, Not Making Final Decisions

While it is highly likely all Social Security payments will be paid on time and in full every month of retirement, there’s a nagging feeling that something could go wrong.

This uncertainty should not cause you to change your plans. Rather, evaluate your options every year when the new Trustees’ Report comes out (usually around May or June).

At this time, plan to stay the course and consider an alternative if a permanent cut to your Social Security monthly benefits materializes in the future. Let’s look at a couple of examples.

Born in 1960, Planning to Claim At Age 70

First, look at a boomer whose retirement income plan is based on claiming at 70. Using the online tool Open Social Security, the present value of this situation shows the implications of a cut in benefits after claiming:

Birthday 1/15/1960

Full Retirement Age benefit amount = $2,800

Planning to claim at age 70, January 2030 = $41,664/year until the end of 2033

With a 23% reduction beginning January 2034 = $32,081/year

If the Reserve account is depleted and all retirees get a cut in payments, this person’s benefits will be reduced by almost $10,000 a year.

The question becomes; can their other assets make up about $800 per month? If they live to 95, they’ll need a present value of about $200,000 from personal savings to make up that shortfall.

Born in 1960, Planning to Claim At Full Retirement Age (FRA)

Now, let’s assume this same person’s retirement income plan looks great if they claim at age 67, their FRA. What happens to their plan if there is a subsequent cut in benefits?

Birthday 1/15/1960

Full Retirement Age benefit amount = $2,800

Planning to claim at age 67, January 2027 = $33,600/year until the end of 2033

With a 23% reduction beginning January 2034 = $25,872/year

The benefit reduction would be about $650 per month. In present value terms, they would need an additional $160,000 in their portfolio to make up the Social Security shortfall.

Those Born in 1964 Face An Interesting Dilemma

The youngest boomers turn 70 in 2034. Their baseline retirement income plan will be based on whether they believe there will be a cut or not. They face a situation where starting benefits at 70 would be less than their FRA amount at age 67. However, they don’t get a few extra years of higher payments first.

Again, using the Open Social Security tool,

Birthday 1/15/1964

Full Retirement Age amount = $2,800

If claiming at FRA in January 2031 = $33,600

Wait until age 70 assuming no cut in benefits, payments = $41,664

If convinced benefits will be reduced, age 70 payments = $32,081.

Waiting until 70 to enter Social Security is a dilemma. If there is a reduced benefit, they end up with about the same payment as if they claimed at FRA. Yet, they missed out on three years of prior year payments to help cushion any reduction. On the other hand, waiting until 70 and assuming no cut is where they get their maximum benefit.

What’s a Later Boomer To Do?

Getting your claiming decision just right is a dilemma, even if you were born before 1964. The key is to continue to evaluate and make sure your decision is based on the best factual information.

The single best move you can make is to revisit your retirement income plan every year. Here are some suggestions:

Reconsider an early claim at say 62 or 65. Higher income is better and if there is a cut, it will be from a larger monthly payment.

Stay the course. Claim at FRA if that is in your retirement income plan. Claim at 70 if that’s your plan.

Make sure you understand the impact on your portfolio if you decide to wait until 70.

Work through your plan to see how a 23% cut would impact your portfolio.

Keep your eyes and ears open. Make your voice heard with your own Congressional representatives. And vote; we, the people, need to get much more aggressive in advocating for our financial security. It happens at the polls.

About the Author: Marcia Mantell, RMA®, NSSA®

Marcia Mantell is the founder and president of Mantell Retirement Consulting, Inc., a retirement business development, marketing & communications, and education company supporting the financial services industry, advisors, and their clients. She is author of “What’s the Deal with Retirement Planning for Women,” “What’s the Deal with Social Security for Women” and blogs at BoomerRetirementBriefs.com.