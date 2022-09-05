New Social Security Resources for the LGBTQ+ Community

By Marcia Mantell, RMA

Social Security has been providing updated guidance and resources to the LGBTQ+ community since marriage equality was attained across the country in 2015. The agents have been well-trained on how to help same-sex couples find higher Social Security benefits, lower Medicare Part B premiums, and increase survivor benefitslower Medicare Part B premiums, and increase survivor benefits, even if a couple couldn’t marry.

Marcia Mantell

A key piece to determining benefits is your marital status – individual, spouse, ex-spouse, or surviving spouse. Those in the LGBTQ+ community should check with the Social Security Administration (SSA), or check back, now that more rules have been clarified. Personal situations and updated rules may entitle you to adjusted benefits, even if you were previously denied a benefit.

First, Some Basics

We tend to focus on the complexities of the Social Security program. But often the more basic information gets overlooked. If you’ve changed your first or last name, married, or finalized a divorce, now’s the time to update your information.

Name Change. When entering into a same-sex marriage or remarriage, both spouses may have changed their last name. It’s important to register a new last name with the SSA, regardless of age or gender. In addition, if a trans person has changed any part of their name, informing the SSA is key to tracking earnings records for future benefits.

Marriage. If collecting Social Security benefits, report any changes in marital status to the SSA. If you get married or remarried, spousal benefits may become available after one year of marriage. But there may be situations for same-sex couples where they would have been considered married years ago, so spousal benefits would start immediately.

Divorce. For same-sex couples who divorced while collecting Social Security benefits, ex-spousal benefits may be available, even if the couple didn’t meet the 10-year length of marriage rule. There are extenuating rules for same-sex married couples if they would have been married but for the fact the state did not allow it.

Take a Fresh Look at Your Social Security Benefits

The road to equality has not been an easy one for same-sex couples and it often takes some time for the rules to catch up. Social Security has been vigilant in updating information and rules to help more LGBTQ+ people get access to benefits that are theirs. SSA’s website includes a new and expanded section specifically for LGBTQ+: https://www.ssa.gov/people/lgbtq/

One of the most important clarifications is addressing those in non-marital but legal relationships. Some partners may now be considered married and entitled to additional or favorable benefits, the same as a legally married couple.

Ask Social Security to take a fresh look at your situation. They will use various state intestacy laws and other considerations to determine if your relationship can be considered a marital relationship for the purpose of obtaining benefits. The agent will help address any benefits you may be owed.

Medicare Part B IRMAA Charges May Be Adjusted

For LGBTQ+ couples who may now be considered married even if outside a religious or civil legal ceremony, Medicare Part B premiums may be reduced. And Social Security payments may increase.

Those who are age 65 or older and enrolled in Medicare pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part B. It comes right off the top of their Social Security checks. The amount is based on tax-filing status (single individual, married filing jointly, or married filing separately ) and income in retirement.

When modified adjusted income (MAGI) is over certain thresholds, additional amounts known as IRMAA—Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts—are added to the standard Part B premium ($170.10 in 2022). However, those with high income can pay nearly $600 per person, per month. Higher monthly premiums kick in for single individuals once their MAGI is over $91,000 in 2022. But for married couples filing jointly, higher premiums don’t start until their MAGI is over $182,000.

Many LGBTQ+ partners file as single individuals but should be considered a married couple. When this happens, one or both may be overpaying for their Medicare Part B premiums. Social Security will work to reset benefits and return any retroactive payments.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Survivor Spouse Benefits Are Available

Same-sex married couples get the same Social Security survivor benefits as opposite-sex married couples. So, when the first spouse dies, the lower-earning spouse is entitled to survivor spouse benefits. A few rules apply:

The surviving spouse must be at least age 60, or younger than 60 and caring for the deceased spouse’s child(ren).

If the survivor claims benefits before their Full Retirement Age, the payments will be reduced.

However, if the survivor also has their own Social Security benefit, they can choose which benefit to start first, then switch benefits to receive a higher benefit at FRA or up to age 70.

Generally, the funeral home director will notify the SSA of a death. If both spouses were already receiving benefits, the surviving spouse “will step into the shoes” of the deceased spouse and receive their benefit, if it is a higher amount. The lower earner's benefit is automatically turned off and replaced with the higher survivor benefit.

If both spouses were not yet claimed, the survivor must contact Social Security to begin survivor benefits or to switch benefits.

Many same-sex spouses or partners were previously denied survivor benefits because:

The spouse died before marriage equality passed, or

They lived in a state that did not allow or recognize same-sex marriage.

If survivor benefits should be paid to you, make an appointment with Social Security. They will reconsider the situation. You may be due retroactive benefits. Check out this information sheet from the SSA: Survivors Benefits for Same-Sex Partners and Spouses. It is new and more thorough than previous information.

Special Social Security Provisions for Children

Children born to LGBTQ+ couples or adopted by one or both parents, whether married or not, can have both parents’ names included on the child’s Social Security record. Original documents are required to establish the parent’s relationship to the child. Double-check that both parents’ names are properly recorded on all identifying documents for the children.

Furthermore, if you had or adopted children later in life, and are now collecting your own Social Security benefits, your younger spouse who is caring for the children under age 16 and the child(ren) may qualify for family benefits.

Take Another Look at All Possible Social Security Benefits

With the launch of the new and expanded LGBTQ+ page on SSA.gov, it is a good time to take a fresh look at your possible benefits. You may be due retroactive benefits, higher benefits, or lower Medicare Part B premiums.

If you are not yet eligible for benefits, knowing the latest terms and options allows you to plan for a more secure retirement. Make sure to set up your secure, online account at https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/.

Don’t hesitate to apply for benefits you believe you are eligible for. Or reapply or ask for a reconsideration, even if benefits were previously denied.

All it takes is a phone call to the SSA: 800-772-1213.

About the author: Marcia Mantell, RMA®, NSSA®

Marcia Mantell is the founder and president of Mantell Retirement Consulting, Inc., a retirement business development, marketing & communications, and education company supporting the financial services industry, advisors, and their clients. She is the author of “What’s the Deal with Retirement Planning for Women,” “What’s the Deal with Social Security for Women” and blogs at BoomerRetirementBriefs.com.