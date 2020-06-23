Should You Claim Social Security Early Because of COVID-19?

The coronavirus pandemic rocked stock markets and has resulted in the fastest spike in unemployment in history. Against this backdrop, many people are considering claiming Social Security benefits early. One think tank is estimating that the influx of new Social Security claimants, in addition to the reduced income from fewer people working, will cause the Social Security system to run out of funds even faster than projected – rather than 2035 as the last Social Security Trustees report indicated, it could be as early as 2029.

Accordingly, many financial advisors are suggesting that claiming benefits early may be the wiser move. It’s suggested that claiming early has two primary advantages.