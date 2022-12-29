Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare recently joined the Alliance for Lifetime Income as an education fellow. He will be assisting people with retirement planning alongside well-known experts such as Jason Fichtner, Michael Finke, and Wade Pfau.

Although there have been many discussions on Retirement Daily about various aspects of Medicare and healthcare planning, Oh says that it’s just one topic out of many that people of all ages should be aware of. “The reality is, that as many people know, the amount of money that it costs or it could cost for persons to take care of themselves first, can be enormous and it can radically change the entire retirement trajectory for many people who do not understand completely,” he says. “The process of retirement planning, securing a lifetime income as an example of one of many financial planning topics, is important.”

One reason why this topic is important is because according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, between 5-15% of household expenditures are spent on healthcare. According to Oh, this could increase with age as people are more likely to need medical services as they age.

Oh’s goal is to help people feel at ease about healthcare costs when it comes to retirement planning. “[We want to] increase the understanding about what financial exposures could look like, so that you can plan on other aspects,” Oh says. As long as people know the rules and choices in Medicare, then it’s easier to plan around the unexpected medical and financial emergencies.