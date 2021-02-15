President Biden re-opens Affordable Care Act Special Enrollment Period

In January, the Biden-Harris administration re-opened enrollment to the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace as well as marketplace plans in specific states.

According to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, the special enrollment period (SEP) will run from Feb. 15 to May 15.

And those that need help signing up for an ACA plan should seek help from HealthCare.gov, their state-specific site, and/or insurance brokers. “It's been my experience that a great amount of confusion can result from filling out the healthcare.gov application,” said Oh.

For instance, Oh noted that some might be aware that they qualify for an advanced premium tax credit. That credit can help lower the cost of health insurance premiums. Plus, you'll have a lower deductible; lower copayments or coinsurance; and a lower "out-of-pocket maximum, but that only applies for a certain set of plans.”

“Sometimes very careful guidance is required,” said Oh.

Read Advance Premium Tax Credit (APTC) and watch Get lower costs on monthly premiums in the Health Insurance Marketplace.

According to Oh, the APTC is based on your family size and your age. And different states have slightly different rules. And with all health insurance plans, “you’ll want to take very careful note of the network and the way that the coverage actually works,” said Oh.

What’s the motivation for re-opening the SEP for the ACA?

In essence, President Biden reopened the SEP to allow persons who failed to enroll in an ACA plan during the 2020 enrollment period. And this will allow Americans who require health insurance and who might incur health costs due to COVID-19 a chance to purchase coverage.

Oh also predicted that President Biden in the future might increase the number of people who are eligible for the APTC.

