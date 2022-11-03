By Patrick Kuster, CFP

While Medicare covers much of the countless health care services, doctors’ visits, and prescriptions for retirees, millions of Americans are still left paying out-of-pocket for necessary medical expenses. And while you can budget for anticipated annual health care expenses as part of your ongoing income needs, you still need to prepare for large, unexpected expenses that may come up through retirement. Because your health, age, life expectancy, location, preference, and means vary from those of others, so should the numbers in your financial plan.

Here are some considerations to help you develop a well-thought-out, flexible, and fluid health care plan:

Planning for Medicare Premiums in Retirement

For most seniors enrolling in Medicare, premiums related to Medicare Part B (doctors’ visits, medical services, preventative care, etc.) and Part D (prescription drug coverage) are a significant part of health care expenses

These premiums can be viewed in two parts:

“Standard” premiums and drug coverage cost

Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA)

All Medicare enrollees start off by paying a standard amount, while higher-income earners pay more for the same coverage. The calculation is based on Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) plus certain foreign-earned income and tax-exempt interest (also known as Modified Adjusted Gross Income or MAGI) from two years prior. For example, an individual’s 2024 Medicare costs are based on this year’s MAGI.

While there may not be a lot you can do to control steady income streams from year to year, harvesting an investment loss or delaying the sale of an investment gain when hovering the fine line of Medicare MAGI tiers may be impactful. You can find the MAGI tiers for Part B and Part D on Medicare’s website. Note that they do adjust year to year (generally increasing when inflation is positive), but tier adjustments are not consistent with inflation itself.

You can also use these strategies to potentially reduce MAGI by:

Using qualified charitable distributions (QCD) if you are eligible

Minimizing retirement account distributions to required minimum distributions (RMDs)

Taking advantage of after-tax, tax-free, or home equity in higher-income-need years to avoid taking large retirement account distributions

Evaluating if Roth conversions can reduce future RMDs to reduce future MAGI

If you’ve recently retired, went part-time, divorced, or lost a loved one, speak to your financial advisor or tax professional about Social Security Form SA-44 (Medicare Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount – Life-Changing Event) to see if you may be eligible to reduce your Medicare premiums.

Medicare Premium Inflation

As you project the long-term costs of Medicare premiums, it is important to factor in inflation.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service project an average annual Medicare spending increase of 6.7% between 2023 and 2030. When planning for longer periods, it's anticipated that a more conservative inflation number can be used in the assumption. For reference, Fidelity’s Retiree Health Care Cost Estimator tool currently predicts a 4.9% health care inflation rate in retirement.

Planning with Medicare Supplements and Part D

Purchasing a Medigap (Medicare Supplement) plan may cover most of what Medicare doesn't pay, leading to a highly predictable health care budget and limited out-of-pocket medical expenditures. Compared to lower-cost Medigap policies with potentially higher out-of-pocket expenses, buying a more expensive plan also means experiencing higher premiums even if you don't use it often. However, lower-cost plans do come at the risk of potentially higher, unexpected expenses. It’s wise to weigh the benefits and disadvantages of other insurance options, such as a Medicare Advantage plan or any retiree medical benefits available.

Medicare Supplement Premium Increases

When thinking about long-term projections of Medicare Supplement premium costs, it's important to note that supplements essentially pay the portions of Medicare-approved medical claims that weren't covered by Medicare Part A or B. The coverage is based on the prices Medicare negotiates and reflects a similar utilization that Medicare experiences. Therefore, you should expect Medicare Supplement premiums to increase within a reasonable range of Medicare's increasing costs per beneficiary. It’s also important to note that some Medicare Supplement policies have built-in discounts that gradually reduce by contract, and therefore these “extra” increases from the discount reduction also need to be considered.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service project an average annual Medicare spending per beneficiary increase of 4.5% between 2023 and 2030, and it is assumed that Medicare Supplements may experience similar increases over this time. Variation in plan prices is primarily due to location, age, specific plan benefits, administrative costs paid by the insurance company, and insurance company profit targets.

Planning for Prescription Costs

Good news! The recent Inflation Reduction Act's cap out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 annually per Medicare beneficiary starting in 2025, combined with a strong Medicare Supplement and an efficient Part D coverage, means less risk of unexpected out-of-pocket health care costs through retirement.

While Medicare beneficiaries are typically less likely to change their supplement plan, you should explore your prescription drug plan options during the open enrollment each year to minimize drug costs. Search the Medicare.gov website’s drug plan by location, frequency, dose, pharmacy, and other customized fields to compare total prescription drug cost among plans.

Planning for Dental Costs

Because Medicare and its Supplements do not provide any dental coverage, half of all Medicare beneficiaries did not have any form of dental coverage in 2019. As Medicare Advantage plans are offered through private insurance companies, many have the added benefit of having some dental coverage, but just like with many dental policies offered through an employer, plans with dental coverage typically have caps on how much they pay. If you are anticipating any large dental procedures, you will need to plan for sizable out-of-pocket costs.

Long-Term Care as a Separate Risk

While no one wants to think about the necessity of long-term care planning, it is an expense that is important to anticipate. For many retirees, there is not one “right” solution that removes all the risk. Exploring how these expenses could impact your goals and your family members is an important step.

What Does This Mean for You?

Keeping a larger nest egg for unexpected out-of-pocket health care is especially important for individuals with less medical coverage or those with larger medical, prescription, dental, or vision concerns. By subscribing to Medicare medical and prescription insurance plans, budgeting for premiums while being proactive to minimize drug costs, and anticipating out-of-pocket expenses, retirees can build a solid, affordable health care strategy.

About the author: Patrick Kuster

As a wealth advisor, Patrick Kuster, CFP®, AIF helps clients clarify their life and financial goals. He and his team design financial plans built on modern portfolio theory and evidence-based research. They leverage Buckingham’s own industry thought leaders and portfolio management team to build investment portfolios tailored to a client’s unique plan. They also partner with CPAs and other client professionals to coordinate financial plans. Ongoing consultation with clients, and evaluation and adjustment to plans, allows the team to protect the goals and values of their clients’ financial future.

