Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Marketplaces Begins November 1

Robert Powell, CFP®

Beginning on November 1, 2020, individuals (including families) may apply for new health insurance, re-enroll in their current plan, or switch to a different health-care plan through a Health Insurance Marketplace. 

The open enrollment period for 2021 coverage ends on December 15, 2020.

If you don’t act by December 15, you can’t get 2021 coverage unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Plans sold during Open Enrollment start on January 1, 2021.

You can preview 2021 plans and prices now and complete your enrollment starting November 1.

In this video, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, describes what you need to know about enrolling in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan during this year's open enrollment period. 

If you need help deciding which plan is best for you, you can contact a professional, such as Oh, for a consultation. Here’s a link to request a consultation with Oh.

