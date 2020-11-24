Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in RetirementRetirement ResearchAsk the HammerNextGen MoneyYour MoneySaving / Investing for RetirementLifestyleTools & ResourcesAge TechFinstreamRetirement JobsMoney MakeoversWeekly Roundup
Medicare's Annual Election Period Ends Dec. 7

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the looming deadline for Medicare's Annual Election period.
Author:
Publish date:

The deadline for Medicare's Annual Election Period or AEP is fast approaching. It's Dec. 7 for those who unaware.

In this Retirement Daily video, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses the looming deadline and what Medicare beneficiaries should do if they haven't selected a plan. A longer video on the subject can be found here.

Of note, Oh also mentioned that the Individual Health Insurance (ACA) Open Enrollment ends December 15th.

