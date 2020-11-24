Medicare's Annual Election Period Ends Dec. 7

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the looming deadline for Medicare's Annual Election period.

The deadline for Medicare's Annual Election Period or AEP is fast approaching. It's Dec. 7 for those who unaware.

In this Retirement Daily video, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses the looming deadline and what Medicare beneficiaries should do if they haven't selected a plan. A longer video on the subject can be found here.

Of note, Oh also mentioned that the Individual Health Insurance (ACA) Open Enrollment ends December 15th.