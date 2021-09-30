Medicare's Annual Election Period Begins Oct. 15

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, describes what to consider during Medicare's annual election period, including how to switch from Medicare Advantage to Medigap.

Each year, from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch, or drop a plan. Your coverage will begin on Jan. 1, 2022 (as long as the plan gets your request by Dec. 7).

So, what do you need to consider during Medicare's annual election period, or what some call Medicare's open enrollment period?

In this Retirement Daily video, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, describes the importance of searching for a plan that better meets your needs. In addition, he explains the step-by-step process of switching from Medicare Advantage to original Medicare with Medigap policy.

Of note, Medicare beneficiaries can begin evaluating the 2022 plans on Oct. 1 at Medicare's website.

For those interested, Oh is holding a seminar about Medicare's annual election period on Oct. 2. You can register for that seminar here. Those who register for the seminar will receive a free copy of Oh's book, Maximize Your Medicare.

