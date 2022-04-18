Tricky Medicare Rules on HSAs After Age 65

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how workers age 65 and older can still contribute to their HSA.

Many folks who are over age 65 and working at a large employer may have the opportunity to contribute to an HSA, but should they?

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, joins Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to talk about how workers age 65 and older can still contribute to their HSA.

It is becoming more and more common for folks to continue working at and after the age of 65. After all, full retirement age under Social Security is 67, not 65.

Employees who work at a large employer have the right to delay Part A and Part B. You can enroll in Part A three months prior to turning the age of 65.

You may have heard the popular advice to enroll in Part A because there is no premium. It is possible to enroll in Part A because it can coordinate and work with health insurance provided by the large employer. However, you cannot contribute to an HSA and simultaneously be enrolled in Part A. This is a tax violation, and you could be penalized for excess deposits into an HSA.

Since HSA contribution limits are on a month-by-month basis, you can contribute to an HSA until you sign up for Part A.

You also don't have to sign up for Part A until later — it is possible to stay covered under your large company's health insurance. In this case, it would be possible to continue contributing to an HSA over the age of 65. Many people may choose this option because of the tax efficiency of the HSA because they are pre-tax dollars and their employer may be contributing to the HSA.

