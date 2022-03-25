By Marcia Mantell, RMA

The number of prescription drugs being advertised in every type of media is astounding. In part 2 of this series, you saw you would pay a very high price for one such drug, Dupixent, if you didn’t know how to shop for Part D plans or didn’t know to check your favorite pharmacy’s status (in-network or out-of-network (OON)).

Those bits of information led to the next leg of the analysis for Plymouth County, Massachusetts, 02360. How much can heavily-advertised drugs cost our oldest Americans? Are there any other hidden situations those on Medicare need to know about?

Marcia Mantell

To offer Part D drug plans, insurers must follow a particular framework as required by CMS—Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Insurers are required to cover at least 2 drugs in most classification categories, including heart medications, arthritis, and depression/anxiety, among others. For this part of the analysis, three well-advertised “designer drugs” in each of three categories were randomly selected. They all are recognizable brand names, thanks to advertising.

In addition, one generic option in each group was also included when it popped up on the Medicare’s find plans tool as an alternative. In all, the analysis covers a dozen different drugs. All results are for January – December 2022 as reported in Medicare’s tool.

Again, I have nothing against any of these drugs or their manufacturers. They are essential for millions of older Americans to address their health needs. And, often, to live longer. These drugs are nothing short of modern miracles of medical research.

However, they come with a price tag many would consider “sticker shock.”

Medicare part D Results in Plymouth County, Zip Code 02360

In order to wrestle these data into a useable format, take a look at the chart. Each of the three categories is listed on the left, and the four drugs analyzed are listed alphabetically. The generic equivalent is directly below its brand-name partner, highlighted in yellow.

Medicare Part D drug cost comparison - Plymouth County, MA, zip code 02360 - Feb. 21, 2022

As a consumer trying to navigate in this “consumer-driven” health landscape, it’s important to analyze your findings by sections provided in the output. First, start by checking if any Part D insurance plans even cover your drug. As you saw with Lipitor versus its generic Atorvastatin (in article 2 of the series), some brand names are not covered under Medicare Part D plans. In this analysis:

Four of the nine brand-name drugs are not covered in the plan with the lowest overall premium plus drug costs.

The others were covered in four of the five tiers.

Second, look for restrictions:

Will the prescription need pre-authorization clearance?

Will limits be placed on the quantities available?

Only two of the arthritis drugs require pre-authorization and three have limits on quantities prescribed. And interestingly, the generic version of Celebrex has a limit on quantity, but Celebrex itself does not. None of the heart or depression/anxiety medications required preauthorization, but three have quantity limits.

Last, look at the costs. The costs listed in the chart are from the Part D plan offering the lowest costs, in general. Most costs of the advertised drugs were high, carrying price tags well over $1,000 per year. And seven of the nine brand names certainly stand out for high costs. Prices ranged from a low of around $3,000 per year to a high of more than $85,000 per year.

And the Winner Is…

If you are the person who needs specialty arthritis drugs such as Humira or Xeljanz, it is critical you fill your prescriptions at an in-network, preferred pharmacy. The $70,000 and $85,000 costs listed are for the out-of-network pharmacy. Therefore, you would be responsible for the full retail cost of the drug.

A note in the Medicare find plans tool suggests you “choose an in-network pharmacy to get drugs at a lower cost.” And there is a link to check other pharmacy options. But it is not blinking in neon lights to get your attention.

Do Retirees See Medicare Part D Cost Changes During Annual Open Enrollment?

In short, no. The vast majority of folks on Medicare Part D plans do not re-shop for their plans. They have no idea their in-network pharmacy last year is now out-of-network. Research from the Kaiser Family Foundation consistently reveals less than 30% of those on Medicare take a fresh look at Part D plans or Medicare Advantage Plans with Part D wrapped in during annual enrollment. Not surprisingly, it gets worse with age:

65% of those age 65 - 74 did not re-shop for plans during open enrollment;

84% of older Americans age 85+ did not re-shop for plans.

It’s important to acknowledge that using the plan finder tool is simply too complicated for many older Americans. So how will they get this information? Will an older person’s pharmacy tell them their drugs are cheaper on another Part D plan? Or at another pharmacy? Highly unlikely.

I called my local pharmacy to ask how I would find out if they are the lowest priced pharmacy for a Part D plan. She confirmed the pharmacy wouldn’t know about any pricing options—at their pharmacy or any others in the area. Until they bill the insurer, even the pharmacist won’t know any costs. And the costs for the same drug is not the same between the Part D insurance plans. She suggested I check with my insurer. Or just do some research on Google.

Wow. This is what my 83-year-old mom has to navigate? And my 98-year-old in-laws? How is this even remotely acceptable?

More Key Observations

It isn’t just the overall shock of seeing prices for heavily-advertised drugs. It’s the entire ordeal working with Part D plans. These additional notes from this analysis may help as you explore Part D:

The retail price for non-covered, specialty drugs is unaffordable for virtually every patient who needs them. Yet, they are heavily advertised, expecting patients with these conditions to ask their doctors for them by name. Use extreme caution!

It would seem reasonable for a consumer to find all generics in tier 1 pricing. But, in this analysis, each landed in a different tier. (Refer to chart.)

Only one of the generics in this analysis had a $1/month cost. The others are $3.50 or $9.50 per month, significantly less than their brand version. This builds on similar findings from the first article in this series. A consumer will find nothing reliable or consistent about the pricing for generic drugs.

In this small analysis, only one pharmacy was preferred, in-network. That pharmacy’s drugs prices should therefore always be lowest when compared to the non-preferred or OON pharmacies. Not so. In four of the nine brand-name drugs, the preferred, in-network pharmacy carries the highest cost, though not by a lot. Interestingly, with those same four drugs, the lowest price is offered by the out-of-network pharmacy.

Is mail order reliably always the lowest cost option? Again, no. It was only the lowest cost option in four of these 12 drugs. It was close in most cases, within $10. But Celecoxib mail order is $56 higher than in-store. Xeljanz is $110 higher. And, Rexulti is $130 higher.

Start Exploring Your Medicare Part D Options Well Before 65

This small analysis took hours of work trying to make sense of buying prescription drugs in a Medicare Part D plan. Saying it’s complicated is a gross understatement. There is no consistency whatsoever. Unless you know to dig deep into the results, you don’t know what you’re missing. You cannot rely on any findings from one drug to be the same in any other Part D plans.

Yet, we expect our oldest Americans to tackle this analysis each and every year. This is unacceptable.

Let this be your call-to-action. You will move into the “consumer-driven” Medicare program as you approach age 65. You are fully expected to handle all analysis, assessment, and interpretation of the information in Medicare’s find plans tools. Every year throughout your retirement.

Do not wait until you are 65 to start tackling your own drug plan scenario. Depending on your exact prescription combination, you could be paying thousands more per year than you should be. And, if you need a specialty drug, get on the phone. Call every insurance company that covers your specific drug. Start tracking down every possible avenue well before you have to decide on a plan.

Last thought: You may want to call an independent insurance broker and have them figure this out for you. Or make an appointment with a State Health Insurance Assistance Program volunteer. Those are good options. However, you do not want to start these discussions with absolutely no idea what your options might be.

Figuring out your Part D plan options may well be fraught with peril. Start your personal research early. Check back often. And plan to spend every November 1st re-shopping for the best drug plan throughout your retirement.

About the author: Marcia Mantell, RMA®

Marcia Mantell, RMA®, is the founder and president of Mantell Retirement Consulting, Inc., a retirement business development, marketing & communications, and education company supporting the financial services industry, advisors, and their clients. She is author of “What’s the Deal with Retirement Planning for Women,” “What’s the Deal with Social Security for Women” and blogs at BoomerRetirementBriefs.com.