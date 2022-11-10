Medicare recently announced what the premiums will be for Medicare Part B in 2023. For the first time in a while, premiums will drop in 2023 instead of increasing, which is good news for many consumers, according to MOAA.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses what has caused this decrease in premiums. “Earlier this year we spoke about the fact that as a result of an Alzheimer's medication, which is covered by Part B, and the fact that the price was actually lower than anticipated, that Part B premiums would be lower going into 2023,” he said. “Instead of being adjusted down mid-year, we now have the news that part B premiums for most people are going to be down to $164.90. The Part B deductible will be higher at $226 a year.”

Oh then said that income is split into five brackets based on adjustments by the inflation CPI every year. Once these brackets are made, not only is Part B adjusted to their modified adjusted gross income, but Part D gets adjusted as well. “For Part D plan premiums, I've been able to take a look at the plans. As low as below $4 a month is the lowest that I've seen going into 2023,” Oh said. “That said, you'll wanna check because as a result of the fact that Part D plans… change year to year plan by plan every single year….what may be most fitting for our individual situation can be expected to change as a result of improved benefits, all of the changes and the very competitive marketplace.”

Along with this decrease in Part B premiums is an increase in Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment - also known as COLA - for 2023. People have estimated this increase to be about 8-9%, but Oh said that we will know for certain after the next CPI reading. Nevertheless, 2023 will be a very unusual but exciting time for Medicare consumers.