It’s going to get crazy out there this fall!

October 15th begins Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment Period. It comes in like a blizzard, blinding you with ads everywhere you turn. Everything from no-premium Medicare Advantage plans to new prescription drug plans to supplemental Medigap plans.

But what does this all really mean to you if you are getting close to age 65? How can you navigate the various options? Isn’t Medicare really your only option?

Let’s look into the more common situations for those getting close to age 65. That way you can be a more informed consumer. And you won’t fall for those ads featuring formerly impressive quarterbacks and Hollywood stars.

Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period

Front and center this time of the year is Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period, or OEP. During OEP, those already on Medicare can shop for a new plan. Between October 15 and December 7, anyone who already has Medicare Part A (hospitalization insurance) and/or Medicare Part B (doctors and outpatient services insurance) can and should take a fresh look at their optional insurance plans.

After comparing options, they can:

Switch from a Medicare Advantage plan to traditional Medicare and try to buy a Medigap supplemental insurance plan.

Switch from traditional Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan.

Replace their current Medicare Advantage plan with another Medicare Advantage plan (with or without drug coverage included).

Perhaps most important during this 8-week period is for current Medicare enrollees to check their prescription drug coverage. Every year, every drug plan can change virtually everything: the drugs they cover, the amount they charge for the drugs, which pharmacies are in their preferred network... Simply put, everyone with a Medicare Part D plan or who is getting drug coverage in their Medicare Advantage plan should recheck their plan.

New beginning January 1, 2023, those managing diabetes should see lower costs for insulin. The Inflation Reduction Act reduced the cost of insulin to $35 per month (only for those in Medicare).

If you are one of the 65 million Americans already in Medicare, the OEP is your once-a-year chance to comparison shop for better costs for your prescription drugs and supplemental insurance plans.

It’s Also Annual Enrollment Time for Most Workers

Also, keep in mind that October and November are typically annual enrollment at work. Employers who offer medical insurance ask their workers to take a fresh look at their coverage options and costs and choose a plan for next year.

If you are approaching age 65 or older, you can remain on your employer’s medical insurance plan if the company has more than 20 employees. You do not have to join Medicare just yet.

However, you will want to comparison shop. If you are eligible for Medicare, will it be less expensive than your company’s plan? Consider all components of Medicare when comparing costs:

Part A - Usually premium free, but you may have a deductible if you are admitted to the hospital.

Part B – Carries a monthly premium and higher premiums if you have a high income. But will it be less expensive than your group plan at work?

Medigap – You pay a monthly premium to an insurance company. Then, many of your out-of-pocket costs for Parts A and B are covered by this insurance.

Medicare Advantage – You may choose a packaged plan with or without an additional premium to cover your health care costs.

Some workers 65 and older find it advantageous to join Medicare but continue to keep their drug coverage, dental, and vision plans through their employer. It’s worth your time to check it out.

The Affordable Care Act Offers Options

The ACA Marketplace may lower your health insurance costs if you are younger than 65 and don’t have coverage from an employer. Many people qualify for an advanced premium tax credit (APTC) when buying health insurance on the Exchange.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress changed the formula for determining how people qualify for these credits. This favorable formula has been extended for another two years— for 2023 and 2024.

As an example: People living in Mercer County, Kentucky can check prices on Kynect, the state’s healthcare exchange. For a male 62 and a female 61, non-smokers, with a household income in 2022 of $85,000 and no medical insurance from an employer, here’s one option:

Bronze plan premium before APTC = $1,411

Estimated premium tax credit = $1,188

Premium the couple will pay after APTC = $223/month

Deductible = $7,700 per person

Total out-of-pocket = $8,700 per person

So, a healthy couple who has retired early or works for an employer without an insurance benefit can save a significant amount on premiums. 2023’s information will be available by November 1st when open enrollment begins for the ACA Marketplaces.

Couples Need to Think as Individuals

Most couples assume they should keep family health insurance coverage. But it may be more costly than two individual plans. Especially once the kids are over age 26.

Don’t hesitate to look at all options you and your spouse/partner might have to obtain medical insurance:

· If both work for different employers, assess each company’s plans. It may be more affordable to sign up for individual coverage in your own plan. There’s no rule that spouses or partners must be covered on the same plan.

· If only one spouse works and covers the other spouse/partner on the employer plan, it’s time to shop around. Does it work out better for the nonemployee to get coverage on the ACA Exchange?

Doesn’t Everyone Just Use COBRA?

This is a common misunderstanding. When someone retires or loses their job before 65, they assume they get COBRA for 18 months. This is not the case for those close to age 65.

If you leave a job at say age 64 and 6 months, COBRA generally stops paying your claims as primary payer the first day of the month containing your 65th birthday. You must proactively enroll in Medicare Parts A and B before your 65th birthday month to be fully insured.

If you leave a job after age 65, you get a Special Enrollment Period—8 months immediately following the end of your active work status. If you elect COBRA, it typically pays secondary to Medicare which pays primary. If you aren’t enrolled in Medicare as your employer coverage ends, you’ve created a coverage gap.

A younger spouse or partner may remain on COBRA longer. But they must also proactively enroll in Medicare in the three months prior to their 65th birthday month to avoid coverage and cost problems.

Small Employer Rules are Different

Many boomers leave large employers and venture out to start a small businesses. Or they work for a small employer with fewer than 20 employees.

If you work for a small employer after age 65, you must sign up for Medicare Parts A and B three months before your 65th birthday month. You may be able to stay on the small employer’s insurance, but it pays secondary.

It’s important to comparison shop for costs and coverage. It may be that a small employer group plan is more affordable than a Medigap plan, or it may be the other way around. Or there be savings on monthly premiums by choosing a Medicare Advantage Plan.

Build Your Spreadsheets

In every situation, it’s up to you to find and consider your options. Health care costs everywhere are high, so it’s imperative to comparison shop.

In addition, there are other options for insurance that may apply to you. For example, if you have a union plan or worked for a state, local, or federal government, you might have alternatives. If you retired from the military, are a veteran, or have tribal insurance, the rules may be different for getting Medicare and supplemental insurance to create comprehensive coverage.

The best way to get your arms around all your choices is to set up a spreadsheet. Whether on a yellow pad or computer, you’ll want to set up charts to compare costs, coverages, restrictions, and benefits. Look at your employer plan against Medicare Parts A, B, and D, and any supplemental coverage you might be considering. Use your own health situation and prescription drugs to research the costs for any options you may have.

That way, you’ll know how to read between the lines of the non-stop ads hitting the airwaves just in time for this year’s OEP.

About the author: Marcia Mantell

Marcia Mantell, RMA®, NSSA®, is the founder and president of Mantell Retirement Consulting, Inc., a retirement business development, marketing & communications, and education company supporting the financial services industry, advisors, and their clients. She is author of “What’s the Deal with Retirement Planning for Women,” “What’s the Deal with Social Security for Women” and blogs at BoomerRetirementBriefs.com.