Medicare Beneficiaries Should Watch for Their Plan’s ANOC

Curious about changes to your medicare? Keep an eye out for your Annual Notice of Change.

If you’re a Medicare beneficiary, remember to carefully check your mailbox this fall.

That’s because an important piece of mail -- the Plan Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) -- is on its way to you.

The ANOC, which is mandated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is sent out every September, according to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare.

The ANOC outlines any changes in your Medicare plan’s coverage, costs, or service area that will be effective in January. This includes possible changes to your deductible, premiums, co-pays and more, said Oh.

According to Medicare, you should review any changes to decide whether the plan will continue to meet your needs in the next year. And, if you don't get this important document, contact your plan.

While this letter will tell you about the changes to your plan, it will not tell you how your plan compares to other Medicare plans. You will, however, be able to start comparing your plan to other plans on medicare.gov on Oct. 1, 2021.

And, from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, you’ll be able to join, switch, or drop a plan. You’ll also be able to freely switch plans among Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D plans. Some of these plans may be temporarily offering extra benefits.

When your letter arrives, Oh recommends looking closely at the changes to your plan to see if you need to make a change as well.

