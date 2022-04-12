Medicare Beneficiaries Can Now Appeal Switch to Hospital Observation Status

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses how Medicare beneficiaries can now appeal the switch to hospital observation status.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, joins Robert "Mr. Retirement" Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to discuss how Medicare beneficiaries can now appeal the switch to hospital observation status.

Oh explains that, if you go to a hospital, you can be admitted as inpatient, which means that the services you receive are covered by Medicare Part A. You can also be put under "observation status," in which the services you receive are covered by Medicare Part B.

Now, like Robert Powell, you may be wondering if it is possible to know your status before even going to the hospital. Oh says that this isn't quite possible.

This can cause a lot of confusion and be a huge problem because some folks won't know their status or will think that they are covered under Part A, but, due to observation status, they are actually covered under Part B. These two Parts have different cost-sharing results, which can cause a kerfuffle.

Jae Oh says that there have been attempts to correct this, such as the Notice Act. Under this, the hospital is required to alert patients of their status. There is also the Two-Midnight Rule, which states that if a patient stays in the hospital for two midnights, they are presumed to be inpatient (and therefore covered by Medicare Part A). Oh notes that, even if a person were to stay over two midnights, they may still be coded as under observation status.

Now Medicare beneficiaries have the ability to appeal their status altogether — that is, whether they were admitted as inpatient or as under observation status. Often, folks will begin this process when they receive their hospital bill.

Or, for people covered under Medigap, the most it could hurt you would be the Part B deductible. Other than that, the majority of Medigap plans would cover the balance. If you're under Part A, Medigap covers the balance.

