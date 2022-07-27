Skip to main content
Supreme Court Decision against Medicare Advantage Plans
Supreme Court Decision against Medicare Advantage Plans

Supreme Court Rules Against Medicare Advantage Carriers

What does the Supreme Court's ruling mean for Medicare Advantage carriers?
United Healthcare recently questioned a ruling against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, or CMS, rule added in 2014. Formerly, the CMS could look through people’s medical records and refund overpayments from the health insurance carriers if people aren’t as ill as the patients and health care workers originally thought the patients were. However, according to healthcarefinancenews.com in 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled against United Healthcare and this CMS rule. Now, a year later, the Supreme Court refused to hear United Healthcare’s challenge to the ruling.

“Medicare Advantage plans are growing in popularity. I don't think that that trend is going to reverse anytime soon.” Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare says. Although this change will affect many people, it doesn’t seem to stop people from enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans. Oh also states that for consumers, the positive side of Medicare Advantage plans still remains the same. “[Plans] continue to be very low cost, and in many locations throughout the country, zero premium, although you do need to be enrolled in Part A and Part B. [There are also] controlled managed care situations where the out-of-pocket costs are limited.” The downside is that all of this is provided by tax dollars, which has been controversial for a while.

So, what can consumers do about this? Oh mentions one thing that can help consumers: reporting erroneous bills. If there’s something that you have been billed for that you don’t remember getting or if you see details on statements that look wrong, report it. “[Reporting erroneous bills] impacts that allowance that the CMS pays to the Medicare Advantage carrier, and this is fighting the fraud waste, and abuse, or the possibility of which can exist in any situation where 65 million people are involved,” Oh says. Although nothing can be done to restore the medical overpayment rule, consumers should still be aware of what they’re paying for and how much it is.

