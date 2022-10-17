Skip to main content
The KFF Report on Medicare Advantages
The KFF Report on Medicare Advantages

The KFF Report on Medicare Advantage

Learn from our expert on the Medicare Advantage findings from The Kaiser Family Foundation's most recent report.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Kaiser Family Foundation (more recently known as the KFF) is a nonprofit organization that creates analyses, reports, and surveys about national health issues and the United States’ impact on global health policy. They share their gatherings with the public to keep everyone well-informed about what’s happening now and what is to come in the future. Their most recent report reveals some interesting information about Medicare Advantage, market share, and cost.

Jae Oh, Author of Maximize Your Medicare, said that it’s not surprising that Medicare Advantage continues to increase in market share and popularity according to the report. However, the KFF found that depending on the length of hospitalization, Medicare Advantage could cost more than original Medicare.

“[M]any people, when they have original Medicare, they often purchase a Medigap or otherwise known as Medicare supplement/Medicare supplemental policy,” Oh said. “The cost and the running cost of that premium, which the persons are responsible for paying with certainty, is not included in the graphics and report by Kaiser.” Because of this, Oh said that people should look at the numbers carefully, not because he disputes the information but because the lack of a “complete picture” is not enough for people to make a decision yet.

Doing a cost analysis using the average number of days a person might stay in a hospital and their Medigap insurance policy premiums could help determine some of that information. “Many people never get admitted into a hospital, or [they do] once [or] twice per some number of years,” Oh said. “During that time, they've had to pay Medigap premium continuously throughout that period. Those statistics don't appear here. As a result, the complete cost analysis for a person, as well as how the person then selects, isn't really included here.” The cost could potentially be higher for a number of reasons, especially if you are in the hospital for more time than average. Because there are many moving parts, Oh’s best advice to people reading the report is to accept the facts, but to also factor in the possibility of having a gap.

