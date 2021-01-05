Is the COVID-19 Vaccine Free?

Vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost

Vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost, according to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare.

However, vaccination providers will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone, according to Oh and the CDC.

According to the Oh and the CDC, vaccine providers can get this fee reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.

Additional resources:

Vaccine Coverage, Pricing, and Reimbursement in the U.S.

