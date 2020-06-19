How Working Affects Your Social Security Benefit

Do you plan to apply for Social Security and continue to work? Do not pass go before understanding the earnings limitation that applies to early filers.

The earnings limitation on Social Security claims is one that can put you in a jam, if you are unaware of the rule before you file for early retirement. If you plan to file for benefits prior to your full retirement age (FRA), which ranges from 66-67 depending on your year of birth, and continue to work, earnings above a certain threshold will cause a portion of your benefits to be withheld.