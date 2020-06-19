Retirement Daily
Top Stories
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

How Working Affects Your Social Security Benefit

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Do you plan to apply for Social Security and continue to work? Do not pass go before understanding the earnings limitation that applies to early filers.

The earnings limitation on Social Security claims is one that can put you in a jam, if you are unaware of the rule before you file for early retirement. If you plan to file for benefits prior to your full retirement age (FRA), which ranges from 66-67 depending on your year of birth, and continue to work, earnings above a certain threshold will cause a portion of your benefits to be withheld.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Social Security/Medicare

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ask Bob: What Can Be Done When an Employer Doesn’t Allow a CARES Act 401(k) Distribution?

Financial adviser Jeffrey Levine explains how a Retirement Daily reader can receive a Coronavirus-Related Distribution from a 401(k) parked at a former employer.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Fixing Unwanted RMDs Taken Before The CARES Act Waiver Of 2020 RMDs

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Protect Retirees from Abuse, Neglect & Financial Exploitation

Steps retirees can take to protect against abuse, neglect and financial exploitation during the COVID-19 pandemic

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Many People with Medicare Pay a Lot Out of Pocket

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Save for Retirement and Pay for College

How to strike a balance between saving for retirement and paying for college.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Should I Take a Financial Hardship Withdrawal from My Thrift Savings Plan?

The amount you withdraw from your Thrift Savings Plan for a financial hardship must be limited to your financial need.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Three Questions Parents Should Ask Themselves When Planning For Retirement

For many adults, financial planning is complicated by the fact that you are also helping your aging parents and raising your children, all at the same time. Here are three questions that you can ask yourself right now to help prepare for retirement.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: How Much Does Social Security Increase Each Year After 62?

For every year you delay claiming Social Security past your full retirement age up to age 70, you get an 8% increase in your benefit.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it Possible to Take a COVID-19-related Distribution from My 401(k)?

If you are adversely affected by the coronavirus, you are eligible to make a coronavirus-related distribution of up to $100,000 from an eligible retirement plan

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it Possible to Stop and Restart Social Security Before Full Retirement Age?

Financial adviser David Cechanowicz explains how to stop and restart Social Security benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®