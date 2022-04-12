How Work Affects Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security withholds benefits if your earnings exceed a certain level, called a retirement earnings test exempt amount, and if you are under your full retirement age.

In this Q&A, Dana Anspach of Sensible Money explains how Social Security’s retirement earnings test works.

Powell: Is it true, if you make too much money, Social Security will take back some of your benefits?

Anspach: It is true, depending on your age. Social Security can partially reduce or completely stop your benefits if three things are in place:

you are receiving benefits;

you have earned income in excess of a set limit; and

have not yet reached what is called your full retirement age or FRA.

FRA depends on your year of birth. Read Retirement Benefits.

For those turning 62 in 2022, or more specifically those born Jan 2, 1960, or later, FRA is 67. For those born between Jan. 2, 1955 to Jan. 1, 1960, your FRA is age 66 and some number of months, with the number of months dependent on your year of birth. You need to look up your year of birth to determine your FRA.

Powell: Social Security can partially reduce or stop benefits. What determines the amount of the reduction?

Anspach: I think it is easiest to break it into three phases. There is one set of rules that apply to any full calendar years prior to the year you reach Full Retirement Age, a different set of rules that apply during the year you reach FRA and then after you attain your FRA, the earnings limit no longer applies.

Powell: Can you walk us through those first two set of rules?

Anspach: For years prior to the year you reach FRA:

In 2022, the earnings limit is $19,560 (up from $18,960 in 2021) per year or $1,630 per month. During this phase , if you are under FRA for the entire year, Social Security will take back $1 of Social Security for every $2 that you earn over the earnings limit amount. However if you work half the year, then retire entirely, your Social Security benefits post retirement will not be dinged by the earnings limit rule. The monthly limit comes into play for any part-time work you may do after starting benefits.

For example, suppose you have a full-time job, and retire mid-year at ae 63. You made more than $19,560 for the year but those earnings occurred before you began benefits. You begin benefits, then pick up a part-time job. The $1,630 per month limit applies now that you have begun your benefits.

In the year you reach FRA:

In 2022, the limit on earnings for the year you reach FRA is $51,960 (in 2021 it was $50,520.) In the year you reach full retirement age, Social Security deducts $1 in benefits for every $3 you earn above this limit. During this year, the earnings limit only applies to months prior to you reaching your FRA.

After attaining FRA:

After you have reached FRA, the earnings limit no longer applies. You can earn any amount, and received your full Social Security benefits.

Powell: What is defined as earnings?

Anspach: Earnings is earned income - the type of income subject to payroll or self-employment taxes where you have to pay what we call your FICA taxes of social security withholding taxes. Investment income does not count towards the earnings limit. Pension or disability payment income does not count. IRA withdrawals do not count. Earned income is income you receive for work you do.

Now in some types of deferred comp plans you receive income after retirement and pay payroll taxes on that income - that income is considered a special payment and it does NOT count toward the Social Security earnings limit because it is income from work performed in prior years.

Powell: Does this earnings limit apply to benefits that a widow or widower might receive also?

Anspach: Yes it does. The earnings limit applies if you are receiving spousal benefits or a survivor benefit after passing of a spouse. And, there is a slightly different full retirement age schedule that applies to widows and widowers. FRA for a widow or widower is age 66 - so you can earn any amount after 66 and continue to collect your full survivor benefit, but prior to 66 you are subject to the earnings limit.

Powell: Should people consider this when determining their retirement date?

Anspach: It is a factor that comes up when we do planning. I'll walk through an example I encountered this year. A client whom I'll call Karen. Karen is retiring in June this year, 2022. She is currently age 65. Her FRA occurs in May 2023. Karen earns about $90,000 a year. As soon as she retires Karen can collect a widow benefit based on her deceased spouse's earnings record.

In 2022, according to the earnings limit, Karen can earn up to $19,560 for the year and her Social Security benefits will not be reduced. Clearly if she works half a year, she will earn more than that. However, if she is retiring entirely, Social Security will calculate it month by month. So after June, if she were to take part time work, any amount earned over $1,630 per month would trigger the earnings limit.

This matters because Karen's employer would like to hire her as a contractor in the fall the assist with planning the company's annual conference. If Karen takes on this work, her Social Security benefit will be reduced.

In 2023, the year Karen attains her FRA of 66 for widow benefits, Karen can earn up to $51,960 and not be subject to any reduction in benefits. She could easily take on contract work in 2023 without any concerns.

Powell: Anything else people need to know?

Anspach: Sometimes I see people confuse the earnings rule with the taxation of benefits. When you receive Social Security payments, up to 85% of the dollar amount you receive can be subject to income tax. It is governed by a formula and the final amount subject to taxation depends on the ratio of your Social Security income to your other income sources.

The earnings limit is a separate rule that has nothing to do with how benefits are taxed. After you reach your FRA you no longer have to worry about the earnings rule, but throughout your life, whatever benefits you receive may be subject to income taxes.

For more read Social Security Earnings Limit Examples: https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement/planner/whileworking.html#

FRA for widow/widowers: https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/survivors/1945s.html#