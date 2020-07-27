TheStreet
How to Prepare for a No-to-low 2021 Social Security COLA

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

There is a good chance the Social Security COLA for 2021 will be 0%. If not, it is likely to be low. (Based on consumer price index data through April, the Senior Citizen League estimated that there will be no COLA for Social Security benefits for 2021.)

There is a hold-harmless provision that protects most Social Security recipients from a decrease in their monthly Social Security payment (net of Medicare Part B premium). Consider someone who receives $1,000 gross in Social Security monthly benefits in 2020 and $885.40 after deducting the $114.60 per month standard Medicare Part B premium. If there is no COLA for 2021, then this person would likely continue to receive $885.40 per month in (net of Part B premium) Social Security benefits even if the Part B premium increases, which it is likely to do. Read about increases in Part B premiums and the hold-harmless provision.

Comments

