How to Pick a Medicare Advantage Plan During Medicare's Annual Election Period

Robert Powell, CFP®

Second of a three-part series

Medicare’s annual election period runs from Oct. 15 through December 7.

And during that time, according to Medicare, here’s what you can do with respect to Medicare Advantage plans.

  • If you’re in a Medicare Advantage Plan (with or without drug coverage), you can switch to another Medicare Advantage Plan (with or without drug coverage).
  • You can drop your Medicare Advantage Plan and return to Original Medicare. You'll also be able to join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.

And here, according to Medicare, is what you can't do:

  • Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan.
  • Join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan if you're in Original Medicare.
  • Switch from one Medicare Prescription Drug Plan to another if you're in Original Medicare.

From his perspective, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, says there are two big changes that beneficiaries evaluating Medicare Advantage plans should know. 

One, ESRD patients will have the unrestricted right to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan. And two, the explosion in the number of Medicare Advantage options in your local area will likely continue into 2021.

There is, of course, variation in the number of plans by geographic area. According to Kaiser Family Foundation, beneficiaries in metropolitan areas in 2020 were able to choose from more than twice as many Medicare Advantage plans as beneficiaries in non-metropolitan areas (31 plans versus 16 plans, respectively).

Oh also said that beneficiaries who require financial assistance, and particularly those on Medicaid, have access to plans that have additional benefits on top of what Medicare and Medicaid provide.

So, how might you go about finding a Medicare Advantage Plan that’s right for you?

1. Start with Medicare’s Plan Finder tool. “Medicare.gov It is a good starting point,” says Oh. But, it’s important to under the Plan Finder’s limitations. First, it doesn’t examine the network for you. And two, you have to examine what your anticipated prescription drugs costs will be under the different plans because, says Oh, the handling of prescription benefits by Medicare Advantage plans “varies wildly.”

Also, check out Oh’s video explaining how to pick a Medicare Advantage plan.

2. Your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will provide you in-depth, one-on-one insurance counseling and assistance with Medicare.

3. Contact a professional, such as Oh, for a consultation. Here’s a link to request a consultation with Oh.

Oh also noted that choosing the right versus the wrong plan could have large financial consequences. The financial results of different selections you make is not $50 a year,” he says. “It can be thousands of dollars a year.”

