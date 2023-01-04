How Do Unpaid Student Loans Impact Social Security Benefits?
From the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, a recent study addresses two key questions: 1) What is the impact of student debt on current and future retirees' financial security? and 2) How would it change under the Biden administration’s recently proposed debt relief plan?
A study by Gal Wettstein and Siyan Liu
Key findings are:
- Student debt among retirees is not currently large, but their debt-holding and delinquency rates have been rising rapidly.
- Retirees with delinquent loans can have part of their Social Security benefits withheld to pay the loans.
- Black households are more likely to hold student debt and to have delinquent loans.
- The study finds that current and future retirees with delinquent debt could face a 4-6 percent drop in retirement income due to withheld benefits.
- But the Biden administration’s plan would greatly reduce both debt and delinquency for future retirees and shrink racial inequality.
This brief is available here.
Gal Wettstein is a senior research economist at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College (CRR). Siyan Liu is a research economist at the CRR.