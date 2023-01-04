Skip to main content
How Are Your Social Security Benefits Calculated
How Are Your Social Security Benefits Calculated

How Do Unpaid Student Loans Impact Social Security Benefits?

From the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, a recent study addresses two key questions: 1) What is the impact of student debt on current and future retirees' financial security? and 2) How would it change under the Biden administration’s recently proposed debt relief plan?

A study by Gal Wettstein and Siyan Liu

Key findings are:

  • Student debt among retirees is not currently large, but their debt-holding and delinquency rates have been rising rapidly.
  • Retirees with delinquent loans can have part of their Social Security benefits withheld to pay the loans.
  • Black households are more likely to hold student debt and to have delinquent loans.
  • The study finds that current and future retirees with delinquent debt could face a 4-6 percent drop in retirement income due to withheld benefits.
  • But the Biden administration’s plan would greatly reduce both debt and delinquency for future retirees and shrink racial inequality.

This brief is available here.

Gal Wettstein is a senior research economist at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College (CRR). Siyan Liu is a research economist at the CRR.

Expert Advice on Social Security's 8.7% COLA
Social Security/Medicare

How Do Unpaid Student Loans Impact Social Security Benefits?

By Retirement Daily
Balanced portfolios with high returns are straying away from the 60/40 model. Hear from our expert on how investors should plan for the future.
Your Money

Non-Correlated Assets in Your Retirement Portfolio

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Ask Bob: Can I Apply For Spousal Benefits After Full Retirement Age?
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Receive Retroactive Social Security Spousal Benefits?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Member Exclusive
●73% say one of the first things they will do when they inherit is to work with an advisor ● Most cited factors for retaining their family’s advisor are family satisfaction with their advisor and estate planning prowess
Your Money

Are Your Family Legacy Assets Suitable for Your Retirement Plan?

By Robert Klein
Die Without Will
Your Money

What Happens if You Die Without a Will?

By Mark Colgan
new year
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Dec 25 - 31

By Retirement Daily
reading list
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Retirement Daily's Top Articles in 2022

By Retirement Daily
Washington State
Lifestyle

Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023

By Retirement Daily
It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.
Tools & Resources

It's All About the Income, Chapter 12: Big Income Needs

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor