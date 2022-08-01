Skip to main content
Premiums Could Rise in 2023 for ACA Plan Users
Premiums Could Rise in 2023 for ACA Plan Users

Health Insurance Premiums Could Rise Dramatically in 2023

What does a possible increase in premiums mean for consumers of the Affordable Care Act Plan?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative actions were taken to help manage the economic damage that was caused. One notable action was the ARPA— American Rescue Plan Act— which provided stimulus checks and other assistance to families and small businesses in America. Another was the APTC— Advanced Premium Tax Credit— which was a tax credit taken in advance to help lower health insurance premiums. However, with government spending for pandemic relief mostly ended, many of these actions are scheduled to expire by the end of this year.

“Normally, or under the current existing administration, the Build Back Better Act did propose to make these APTCs permanent,” says Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare. “Nevertheless, the fact is that without action, they're set to expire at the end of this year.”

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

The Kaiser Family Foundation, an American non-profit organization, predicts that premiums could rise dramatically in 2023 for millions of Americans who are enrolled in Affordable Care Act health insurance plans and that the increase could be as high as 50%. That level of increase, in a period of high inflation such as we’re currently experiencing, could be very problematic for individuals and families.

Can consumers do anything about this? Jae Oh says they can! Oh suggests that people take a look at their health and at their plans to see if what they have is the best option for them. Having an HSA— health savings account— can help, too, with tax-deferred savings. “There are other ways to plan for lower health insurance premiums in the future for those persons who are in the situation,” Oh says. “It will take some work, but probably going to be worth it, given what looks to be almost certainly coming in next year.”

You May Also Like…

Other relevant articles from Retirement Daily

6 Health Insurance Options for Early Retirees

Gallery Health Insurance Thumbnail

Most people rely on employer-provided health insurance until they qualify for government-provided coverage, but what are the alternatives?

Medicare Part B Premiums Will Stay in Place in 2022 But Drop In 2023

Gallery Part B Premiums Thumbnail

Jae Oh explains what's happening with Medicare Part B premiums and what it means for your finances.

Large Capital Gains Distributions Could Adversely Affect Advanced Premium Tax Credits and Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount

Gallery APTC Thumbnail

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how large capital gains distributions can have adverse effects.

Health Insurance Premiums
Social Security/Medicare

Health Insurance Premiums Could Rise Dramatically in 2023

By Mer Brown2 minutes ago
Weekly Roundup 7/29
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup - Jul 24 - 30

By Retirement DailyJul 30, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.
Tools & Resources

It's All About The Income, Chapter 2: Safety First!

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 29, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
health insurance thumbnail
Your Money

6 Health Insurance Options for Early Retirees

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 29, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Zero Capital Gains Tax
Your Money

The Secret to Zero Capital Gains Tax

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 28, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
houses thumbnail
Your Money

Prevent Chaos When Choosing Your Personal Representative of Your Estate

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 28, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Medicare Advantage Supreme Court Ruling
Social Security/Medicare

Supreme Court Rules Against Medicare Advantage Carriers

By Mer BrownJul 27, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
pexels-markus-winkler-12210667
Social Security

Why You Should Postpone Your Social Security Benefits

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 27, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
We have entered a new regime marked by high volatility, inflation, and uncertainty, according to a new report published by iShares.
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Three Investment Themes for the Rest of 2022

By Retirement DailyJul 26, 2022 3:00 PM EDT