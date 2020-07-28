Happy Birthday! Social Security Turns 85

Celebrating retirement security for women.

On August 14, 1935, another major milestone in building women’s financial security was entered into the law books. Earlier wins for women were starting to stack up: By the late 1890s women could finally own and inherit property in many states. In 1920, women won a 72-year battle for the right to vote. From 1900 onward, women were gaining opportunities to work outside the home in professional roles—and the right to keep their own paychecks.