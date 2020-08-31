TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

ESRD Patients Can Now Enroll Medicare Advantage Plans

Robert Powell, CFP®

End state renal disease (ESRD) patients can now enroll in Medicare Advantage plans, according to Jae Oh, CFP, author of Maximize Your Medicare.

And that's good news for the more than 500,000 Medicare beneficiaries with ESRD, or kidney failure, who will have "unrestricted rights" to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan. "It's going to be a great relief to many people who face the very, very high costs of dialysis," said Oh.

According to America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), these individuals are not currently eligible to enroll in the Medicare Advantage program but may be covered by a Medicare Advantage plan if they developed ESRD after enrollment or were grandfathered through employer-sponsored coverage. Currently, 130,000 people with ESRD, or 25% of this population on Medicare, have coverage through a Medicare Advantage plan, according to AHIP.

One possible wrinkle: "This change could affect not only ESRD patients, but also may change the deductibles/copays/out of pocket maximums for the entire Medicare Advantage population," said Oh.

Oh's advice: Be very careful with respect to networks. According to Medicare.gov, many Medicare Advantage plans (like HMOs or PPOs) have networks of health care providers which include doctors, other health care providers, hospitals, and facilities. In some plans, you may be able to go out-of-network for certain services, usually for a higher cost. 

According to Oh, the way that Medicare Advantage plans work is that the cost-sharing -- your copays, or co-insurance -- vary from plan to plan based on where you receive your dialysis treatment. "And because of that, it's going to be very interesting in 2021, to see how the Medicare Advantage plans handle it, and then how the dialysis patients enroll in those plans," he said.

During Medicare's open enrollment period (October 15 - December 7), Medicare beneficiaries should use Medicare.gov's plan finder to find a plan that's right for them.

Oh's advice: "Look through the specific details of the plans available in your area in order to understand first the cost. And then further investigation will have to go into the provider, the center of the dialysis treatment. You'll want to check on both of those criteria in order to find which plan is best for you."

And don't just think that the plan that you have today is the one that's best for you next year. Medicare Advantage plans are subject to change every year. As a result, Oh said it's in the consumer's best financial and health care interests to check these details. "The market is so competitive," he said. "The benefits are changing every year. It just is a smart consumer choice to check."

Upcoming Webinar

Medicare ABCs

When: October 5, 2020 - Time: 1 PM ET

Limited free access to Retirement Daily subscribers!

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare and Retirement Daily contributor, will discuss:

- Medicare Eligibility and Enrollment

- Parts A, B, D

- Medicare Advantage

- Medigap

- NEW Changes for 2021

There will be ample time for questions during and after the presentation.

Attendance is limited. Register now!

Comments

Social Security/Medicare

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ask the Hammer: Should We Worry About the National Debt?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses whether Americans should worry about the national debt.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How Does the SECURE Act Affect Qualified Charitable Distributions?

How does the SECURE Act affect your ability and choices for donating to your favorite charity?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement Research: Is There a Retirement Crisis?

Studies of retirement preparedness vary in complexity and sophistication, and as a result, researchers offer a wide range of forecasts, with some warning of a severe crisis and others being more skeptical about the likely scale of the problem.

Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in an UTMA or UGMA

Jeffrey Levine, a CPA with Buckingham Wealth Partners, describes the tax consequences of selling assets in an UTMA or UGMA

Robert Powell, CFP®

Cognitive Decline – A Growing Concern

We’re living longer and cognitive decline will be a reality for many. Take action now before you’re unable to make your wishes known.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning for Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses three tips for buying a used car.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Should You Consider Using the Bucket Strategy in Retirement?

The bucket distribution strategy is a time-based segmentation approach that addresses concerns about outliving money and poor market performance.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Who Qualifies for a Coronavirus-related Distribution?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, explains who is eligible for a coronavirus-related distribution.

Robert Powell, CFP®

The Impact of Voluntary Interest Payments on Reverse Mortgages

Two important changes in the reverse mortgage landscape offer a more strategic approach to the home asset in retirement planning.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning with Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers a reader's question about putting a 2020 RMDs back into an IRA without penalty.

Robert Powell, CFP®