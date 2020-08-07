Chances of Medicare Fraud Rises Because of COVID-19

COVID-19 is affecting the Medicare population, with people greater than 60 years old representing a significant high-risk category. With the public health concern associated with COVID-19, Medicare beneficiaries have been specifically targeted with offers of COVID-related tests or supplies.

While your Medicare card no longer displays your Social Security number, there are other fraud schemes that can still use your medical identity. Medical identity theft can result in unlawful claims, treatment, prescriptions or medical devices, under your name. It can be very time-consuming and costly to resolve medical identity theft: the protections against credit-card charges are limited to $50, there is no such limit under fraudulent charges that result from medical identity theft.