Skip to main content
Large Capital Gains Distributions Could Adversely Affect Advanced Premium Tax Credits and Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount
Large Capital Gains Distributions Could Adversely Affect Advanced Premium Tax Credits and Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount

Large Capital Gains Distributions Could Adversely Affect Advanced Premium Tax Credits and Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how large capital gains distributions can have adverse effects.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, joins Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell, to talk about how large capital gains distributions from mutual funds can impact a taxpayer's advanced premium tax credit or income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA).

Oh begins by explaining that mutual funds often distribute capital gains at the end of the year. In 2021, Vanguard distributed large capital gains, which was a big surprise to shareholders. 

Now, this may sound all good, but a large capital gains distribution can have a pretty significant impact on a person's taxable income. 

Under the Affordable Care Act, advanced premium tax credits could be affected by capital gains distributions. This reduces the premium tax credit and raises the health insurance premium. 

Under Medicare, capital gains distributions could affect IRMAA for beneficiaries. 

Oh points out that the adverse impacts of large capital gains distributions are not going away. As more and more people work beyond the age of 65, more and more people will be affected. This means that it is imperative to be tax-efficient in your investing and income distribution.

For more, watch Vanguard Lawsuit: Why It Could Affect You.

You may also be interested in:

Medicare Beneficiaries Can Now Appeal the Switch to Hospital Observation Status

Prescription Drug Discount Cards

Why Should You Consider Enrolling in a Medicare Advantage Plan? Cost and Coverage

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 1)

Medicare isn't Free

Enrolling in Medicare? These HSA Decisions are Crucial

Medigap Increases and What to Expect

Ask the Hammer: What are the Rules for Funding My HSA in the Same Year I Sign Up for Medicare?

What an Increasing Number of 5-Star Medicare Advantage Plans Means for Beneficiaries

Get to Know Medicare to Make an Empowered Plan Choice

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

pexels-cottonbro-5909813
Social Security/Medicare

Large Capital Gains Distributions Impact on Advanced Premium Tax Credits and IRMAA

By Sadie Ouillette59 seconds ago
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How Do I Decide Which Power of Attorney to Use?

By Robert Powell, CFP3 hours ago
Retirement Daily Learning Center
Learning Center

Retirement Daily Learning Center: The Elements of Retirement Planning

By Robert Powell, CFP8 hours ago
pexels-quintin-gellar-313782
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup April 17 – 23

By Retirement DailyApr 23, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For My Investments?

By Robert Powell, CFPApr 22, 2022
Ask Bob: I'm Worried About My 401(k) in this Volatile Market
NexGen Money

Handling Market Volatility

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 22, 2022
pexels-olia-danilevich-5466820
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: How Can I Use Roth Conversions to Manage My Tax Bracket?

By Robert Powell, CFPApr 21, 2022
Member Exclusive
pexels-kindel-media-8301241
NexGen Money

Choosing the Right Financial Adviser

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 21, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Use Age 95 As My Planning Horizon?

By Robert Powell, CFPApr 20, 2022