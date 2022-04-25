Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how large capital gains distributions can have adverse effects.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, joins Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell, to talk about how large capital gains distributions from mutual funds can impact a taxpayer's advanced premium tax credit or income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA).

Oh begins by explaining that mutual funds often distribute capital gains at the end of the year. In 2021, Vanguard distributed large capital gains, which was a big surprise to shareholders.

Now, this may sound all good, but a large capital gains distribution can have a pretty significant impact on a person's taxable income.

Under the Affordable Care Act, advanced premium tax credits could be affected by capital gains distributions. This reduces the premium tax credit and raises the health insurance premium.

Under Medicare, capital gains distributions could affect IRMAA for beneficiaries.

Oh points out that the adverse impacts of large capital gains distributions are not going away. As more and more people work beyond the age of 65, more and more people will be affected. This means that it is imperative to be tax-efficient in your investing and income distribution.

For more, watch Vanguard Lawsuit: Why It Could Affect You.

You may also be interested in:

Medicare Beneficiaries Can Now Appeal the Switch to Hospital Observation Status

Prescription Drug Discount Cards

Why Should You Consider Enrolling in a Medicare Advantage Plan? Cost and Coverage

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 1)

Medicare isn't Free

Enrolling in Medicare? These HSA Decisions are Crucial

Medigap Increases and What to Expect

Ask the Hammer: What are the Rules for Funding My HSA in the Same Year I Sign Up for Medicare?

What an Increasing Number of 5-Star Medicare Advantage Plans Means for Beneficiaries

Get to Know Medicare to Make an Empowered Plan Choice

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!