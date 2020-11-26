Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in RetirementRetirement ResearchAsk the HammerNextGen MoneyYour MoneySaving / Investing for RetirementLifestyleTools & ResourcesAge TechFinstreamRetirement JobsMoney MakeoversWeekly Roundup
Can You Believe Those Medicare Advantage Commercials?

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses in this Retirement Daily video what's factually correct in those Medicare Advantage commercials.
Author:
Publish date:

Turn on your television and you're bound to watch a commercial encouraging you to enroll in this or that Medicare Advantage plan. 

Can you believe what the announcer - even if it's Broadway Joe Namath - has to say?

In this Retirement Daily video, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses what's factually correct and what isn't.

Social Security/Medicare

