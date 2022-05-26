Bill Would Expand HSAs to Medicare Beneficiaries

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, meets with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to discuss a new bill that would allow Medicare beneficiaries to use and contribute to HSAs.

A new bipartisan bill has been introduced that would allow seniors covered by Medicare to continue using and contributing to HSAs.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, said that this bill would be very helpful for many people. He notes that it would be particularly beneficial for people working past the age of 65 with high deductible health plans as well as those enrolled in Part A, who can both use an HSA to pay for healthcare tax-free.

As of now (and in the past), contributing to an HSA and simultaneously enrolling in Medicare would be a tax violation. This new bill would modify that so folks would be able to have an HSA while being covered by Medicare at the same time. It would eliminate the requirement for seniors to make the decision whether to maintain their HSA or enroll in Medicare, which would make it easier for everyone.

This sounds great and all, but is it likely to pass? Oh says that, although he is not a political forecaster, the bill being bipartisan suggests some kind of agreement between political parties. So, the future may be hopeful for this bill.

Oh suggests that we all expect tweaks and changes to Medicare and the legislation surrounding Medicare, and he says that it is good to keep up with the latest news because bills like this one can significantly impact cost for Medicare beneficiaries.

