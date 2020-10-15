Ask Bob: Should I Combine Medigap with TRICARE?

Question

Can you tell me if a Medigap policy would be of any value if I already have TRICARE with my Medicare? Our medications have gone from 0 to $20 a refill since Trump came in, can be $40 or higher, and some are not covered although the doctor was able to find an alternative. Although not needed now, in the future I could need rides to the doctor or meals.

Answer

A person cannot have a Medigap plan and TRICARE at the same time, says Dr. Katy Votava, president of Goodcare.com. Given that a Medigap plan does not cover prescription medications it would not help you, she adds. In fact, if you took on a Medigap plan you would also need a Medicare “standalone prescription drug plan.” Votava explains, “The total cost of both of those plans would inevitably be higher than TRICARE.” You’re better off staying with TRICARE as a supplement to Medicare.

“That said,” she notes, “the retired military TRICARE beneficiary might get prescription medication cost relief by participating in VA healthcare. Retired military TRICARE beneficiaries are eligible for VA healthcare in addition to TRICARE. VA healthcare can provide prescription drug coverage with lower co-pays but does require the person to see VA healthcare providers periodically.”

Votava says many prescription medications are more economical through the VA. “People do use VA healthcare in addition to TRICARE and other Medicare coverages to save money on medications, she adds. Read more.

Votava adds this note, “The spouse of a retired military TRICARE beneficiary is not eligible for VA Healthcare.”

Check out Healthcare for Military Service Members: TRICARE.

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.

More Retirement Daily

Research

Retirement Research: Are Older People Aware of Their Cognitive Decline?

Articles

It's Not What You Make, It's What You Keep – The Strategic Importance of Tax Planning for Retirement

There's No Mystery to Building a Growth Portfolio

Everything You Need to Know About Social Security and Divorced Spousal Benefits

Turn Term Policies into Cash with a Life Settlement

Five Tips for Surviving Grey Divorce in Retirement

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Collect Divorced Spouse Benefits?

Ask Bob: Can I Switch from My Social Security Benefit to a Survivors Benefit?

Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Where is My Economic Impact Payment?

Ask the Hammer: Can I Convert an Inherited IRA into an Inherited Roth IRA?

Ask the Hammer: Should I Use a 30-year Mortgage with Interest Rates So Low?

Retirement Daily Learning Center

Uncovering Social Security Secrets

Nexgen Money

Five Steps to Create a Public Service Loan Forgiveness Payment Plan