Arriving Soon: Medicare's "Annual Notice of Change" or ANOC

Robert Powell, CFP®

If you're in a Medicare plan, your plan will send you a "Plan Annual Notice of Change" (ANOC) each fall, according to Jae Oh, CFP, author of Maximize Your Medicare. 

The ANOC includes any changes in coverage, costs, or service area that will be effective in January, according to Oh.

According to Oh, the ANOC documents the changes to your current plan but it doesn't compare and contrast your current plan to one you might choose instead. "It doesn't tell you whether or not next year a different plan may be a wiser choice for you or not," said Oh. "It can only tell you how your plan, if you'd make no change, how you would be affected."

Given that, Oh recommends using the ANOC as a reminder of Medicare's next open enrollment period, which will run from October 15, 2020 to December 7, 2020, for coverage effective in 2021.

You'll be able to compare and contrast your plan during the open enrollment period on Medicare.gov's Plan Finder. "Changing plans may result in better health care as well as health care costs," said Oh.

FYI: If you don't get your ANOC, contact your plan.

