TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Urban Institute: An Analysis of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Social Security Plans

Retirement Daily

The Urban Institute recently published a report that analyzes Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Social Security reform plans. 

The brief estimates the plans’ potential impact on beneficiaries, program revenues, and program costs. The study also explores how Biden’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI) proposals might reduce poverty for older adults and people with disabilities.

By way of background, Biden has proposed increasing Social Security revenue, enhancing Social Security benefits, and expanding Supplemental Security Income, a program that provides cash benefits to low-income older adults and people with disabilities. 

The Urban Institute's projections show that his proposals would lift more than 1 million people out of poverty in 2021 and cut the poverty rate for adult Social Security beneficiaries over the coming decades by more than half. Biden’s plan would boost median benefits 27 percent for beneficiaries in the bottom fifth of the lifetime earnings distribution compared with only 14 percent for beneficiaries in the top three-fifths of the lifetime earnings distribution.

The Urban Institute also projects that by extending the Social Security payroll tax to earnings above $400,000, his plan would close about a quarter of the program’s long-term funding deficit and extend the life of the trust funds by about five years. The projections show that Social Security would collect 12 percent more revenue under Biden’s plan than the current law would in 2040 and 16 percent more in 2065.

Biden’s plan would increase total projected federal and state income and payroll tax collections 2.4 percent in 2065; total income and payroll taxes collected from taxpayers with incomes between $500,000 and $1 million (in 2018 inflation-adjusted dollars) would increase 4.1 percent.

In a video interview with Retirement Daily, Richard Johnson, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute, discussed those and other key findings from the report.

Comments

Social Security/Medicare

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ask the Hammer: Can You Explain the New Guidance for PPP loans of $50,000 or less?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the new guidance concerning forgiveness and loan review processes for PPP loans of $50,000 or less.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Protecting Your Assets: Joint Accounts and Beneficiary Designations

In part two of this elder law series, learn the pros and cons of beneficiary and joint ownership designations.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement Daily Learning Center: How to Build a Retirement Income Plan

Michael Loner, RMA, of Lonier Financial Advisory, describes in this Retirement Daily video how to build a retirement income plan.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Create a Tax-Efficient Retirement Income Plan

Take time to assess your current and future tax situation. The early years of retirement are prime time for tax management strategies.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video how much to spend on an engagement ring.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Being Healthy is No Longer an Obstacle to a Life Settlement

Recent changes in eligibility requirements now make life settlements an option for healthy individuals who no longer need or want their life insurance policy.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: What Social Security Benefits are Available to the Widow and Children

We help a reader understand what benefits she and her children are eligible for from Social Security and when they can receive those benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Maximize Your Social Security Benefit

Claiming Social Security in the right way can maximize your retirement income.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Should I Go to Cash Now That COVID Are Rising Again?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether an investor should go to all cash now that COVID cases are rising again.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Don't Get Blown Away by the Windfall Elimination Provision

Only about 2.5 percent of people who receive Social Security are impacted by WEP, but that impact can be significant.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor