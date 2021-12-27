ACA Open Enrollment Period Ends Jan. 15

The open enrollment period for HealthCare.gov ends Jan. 15, 2022, for 2022 coverage that takes effect on Feb. 1, according to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare.

This is an especially important deadline for individuals who want to receive the advanced premium tax credit or APTC. That's the tax credit you can take in advance to lower your monthly health insurance payment or premium.

According to healthcare.gov, if at the end of the year you’ve taken more premium tax credit in advance than you’re due based on your final income, you’ll have to pay back the excess when you file your federal tax return. If you’ve taken less than you qualify for, you’ll get the difference back. More than 16 million individuals have used the APTC through 2021, according to Oh.

Oh also said individuals out to pay their first premium in a timely fashion, especially if they intend to receive the APTC.

There's also a "luxury of choice" in the federal Marketplace and state-based exchanges, said Oh. And having many more choices is a double-edged sword. Having choices is good but it becomes "very important" to carefully check your network," he said.

Read When can I enroll in private health plan coverage through the Marketplace? and Dates and deadlines for 2022 health insurance.

Check out Much More Than Medicare by Jae Oh and Oh's Facebook page.

