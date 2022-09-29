By Marcia Mantell, RMA

In a year headlined with rising inflation, increasing costs, and concerns about Social Security’s solvency, America’s seniors could use a little good news. It came on September 27th when CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced that 2023 Medicare Part B premiums would be lower than in 2022.

While only about $5 per month lower, any price decrease in this challenging cost environment is indeed good news.

The Standard Part B Premium

Original Medicare is structured in two parts:

Part A covers hospitalization costs. You prepay this part of Medicare during your working years. Part of your FICA taxes goes to funding Part A.

Part B covers doctors and outpatient services. This is a cost-sharing arrangement where each individual pays a monthly premium, and then about 20% of covered services.

Last year, seniors and others on Medicare were blind-sided with a huge increase in their Part B premium. For most, their monthly charge increased from $148.50 to $170.10. This is a per person, per month premium and is automatically deducted from Social Security benefits.

The expectation was that the Part B premium would be reduced for 2023, but until the announcement by CMS confirmed that, we couldn’t be sure.

It was welcome news that the 2023 Part B premium did indeed go down to $164.90 per person per month.

And, the Part B annual deductible, the first dollars each person in Medicare must pay before insurance kicks in, also declined a bit. In 2022, people paid the first $233 as their deductible. In 2023, they will pay $226.

High Income Earners Get Double Good News

Several million retirees have income in retirement that exceeds a specific threshold. (Income in retirement comes from such sources such as IRA distributions, pension payments, annuity payouts, capital gains, and for many, Social Security benefits) When that happens, they must pay a larger share of the total Part B premium.

Those below the threshold pay 25% of the total Part B premium; that’s $164.90 in 2023. Those above the threshold pay more than the standard premium. They are assessed an income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMAA.

In 2023, both factors that determine the premium for high-income retirees are favorable, giving high-income earners a double break:

The dollar thresholds that subject someone to IRMAA increased more than in most prior years. So, your income would need to be significantly higher to reach an IRMAA tier. And,

The amount of the monthly adjustment is less in 2023 than in 2022.

For example, in 2023 those who are married, filing jointly, and have income greater than $194,000 will pay $230.80 per person per month. In 2022, they would hit this first IRMAA tier when income was greater than $182,000 and their monthly premium would have been $238.10.

Single filers in 2023 who have income greater than $97,000 will be subject to IRMAA vs. those in 2022 whose income exceeded $91,000. They too will pay an additional $65.90 per month and their total Part B premiums start at $230.80. In 2022 they were paying $238.10.

The highest IRMAA tier is for those with incomes that exceed $750,000 for married, filing jointly and $500,000 for single filers. Each individual will pay a Part B premium of $560.50 per month, lower than the 2022 premium of $578.30.

Prescription Drug Part D IRMAA Is a Little Lower in 2023

High-income earners not only pay a Part B IRMAA, but they also pay an addition fee to Medicare for their Part D plan. Most people on Medicare only pay a premium to the insurance company for their Part D plan.

Those with high income will pay additional amounts from $12.20 to $76.40 per person per month. These monthly IRMAA charges are slightly lower than the 2022 rates of $12.40 to $77.90 per person per month.

IRMAA amounts are automatically deducted from one’s Social Security benefit payment once both programs are in place. Otherwise, they will be billed separately for both Part B and Part D IRMAA if they only have Medicare and have not yet claimed Social Security.

Some Medicare Costs Will Increase in 2023

These lower Medicare premiums come at an especially good time. Social Security benefits are on track for a much larger cost-of-living adjustment, COLA, than retirees have seen since 1981. So those getting both Social Security and Medicare will pocket more monthly benefit amounts than in recent years. A welcome improvement in income.

But not all costs will be lower. Part A costs for those who are admitted to a hospital or skilled nursing facility will pay more in 2023. For example, the inpatient hospital deductible is increasing by $44 in 2023, from $1,556 to $1,600 each benefit period.

Daily rates for hospital stays are also going up by $11.00 per day. However, Medicare beneficiaries only pay these daily rates once they are in the hospital for 60 days. And daily rates at a skilled nursing facility are up just over $5.00 per day.

A Few Last Details

For a complete list of IRMAA tiers and premium amounts, plus additional information for those married, filing separately, or those who do not qualify for premium-free Part A, a CMS notice includes those details. Click here to be directed to their announcement.

The 2023 IRMAA charges will be based on your tax returns from April 2022 that report your 2021 income. If your income in 2023 will be less than in 2021 for a qualified reason, such as you reduced your work hours, retired, got divorced, or your spouse died, file an appeal with Social Security using the SSA-44 form. It’s easy to fill out. Social Security will lower your premium if you qualify for a life-changing event.

If you claimed Social Security early, between ages of 62 and 64 and 8 months, you will be automatically enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Review the Welcome Kit that should arrive in the mail about two months before your 65th birthday month. Plan that your Social Security payment will be reduced to pay your Part B premium.

If you are getting ready to enroll in Medicare, do your research on Medicare.gov. Then, enroll on Social Security’s website: SSA.gov. You’ll need to set up your mySocialSecurity account first. It only takes 10 – 15 minutes to fill out the Medicare application online.

